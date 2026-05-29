Video appears to show agitator threatening to KILL ICE agents and their families — DOJ vows to arrest him

Video captured an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protester in New Jersey seemingly threatening to kill ICE agents and their families, and the Justice Department has vowed to find him and arrest him.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department is actively seeking to identify and arrest the man from the protest at an ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey.

'I promise you, we will find him. And when we find him, we will arrest him.'

Footage of the apparent threats was aired during Blanche's appearance on "The Will Cain Show" on Fox News.

"I will kill your whole f**king family!" the protester appeared to scream.

"Your whole f**king family is dead! Your children, your wife, all dead!" the suspect added. "I have your face, motherf**ker! You're dead!"

Blanche said the Justice Dept. was actively seeking to identify the man.

"That's a federal crime. Not only threatening the ICE officer, but think about how disgusting this individual is, threatening his family and his children with death," said Blanche.

"What is this man [the ICE officer] doing? He's just doing his job standing there," he added.

"We see [the protester's] face, and I promise you, we will find him. And when we find him, we will arrest him."

The video was apparently recorded by journalist Nick Sortor, who related on social media that he had warned the man at the scene.

"I politely warned him last night that he was committing a federal felony, and recommended he stop," said Sortor. "He said 'I don’t care man' and kept up."

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"Someone’s going to get a VERY unwanted door knock here shortly," added Sortor.

Anti-ICE protests have continued for months at the center, but they escalated in recent days after there were reports of a hunger strike from detainees protesting the allegedly poor living conditions in detainment, including lack of medical attention.

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