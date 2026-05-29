Hasan Piker is a pawn in THIS foreign regime's 'ideological warfare' against America

It has never been easier for hostile foreign powers to weaken the United States, and leftist influencer Hasan Piker is a great example of why that is.

“The Cuban regime wanted him in Cuba,” Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck says. “Not just as a tourist or, you know, a curious American. According to Hasan himself, the Cuban government reached out through the embassy contacts and essentially said, ‘Hey, if internet access is the problem, we’ll provide it.’”

Piker discussed the situation during a recent podcast appearance, explaining that the Cuban government “hit [his] contact” and told him that if the “only thing stopping [him] from coming to Cuba was the consistent internet access,” the government could “make it happen.”

“So they want him over there now. Why? This is a communist dictatorship,” Glenn says. “A regime that jails dissidents, kills them, censors free speech. A regime that has survived decades through propaganda, intelligence operations, anti-American agitation.”

"You’ve got hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Cubans living here in the United States that escaped this monstrous regime. And they wanted to facilitate one of America’s biggest online political voices,” he continues.

Glenn points out that hostile governments don’t accidentally invest in Americans with large political platforms.

“Cuba’s not calling me and going, ‘Oh, you want a landline? We’ll get you a landline,’” he says.

“Let me be really clear on something here. That does not make Hasan Piker a Cuban spy, OK? More of a useful idiot,” he says, explaining that it’s more “about influence networks.”

“This is about how foreign states cultivate narratives inside free society. And America’s been asleep at the switch while this has been happening for years,” he continues. “The Soviet Union understood this. China understands this. Iran understands this. Cuba understands this. Hell, America, our CIA — we probably invented it.”

“And what we all learned is you don’t defeat — especially America — tank versus tank any more. You have to weaken trust. You fracture identity. You radicalize citizens,” he says.

“You convince young Americans that their country is evil, irredeemable, racist, colonial, genocidal, corrupt beyond repair, whatever the popular thing is this week. And once you get enough people believing that, then the republic just begins collapsing from the inside voluntarily,” he explains.

“That’s ideological warfare,” he adds. “And that’s what is happening.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.