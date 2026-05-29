What 'fur babies,' 2D boyfriends, and 'sharenting' tell us about the West's future

Discussions about demographic decline in the West tend to focus on mass immigration, with good reason. Debates over borders, assimilation, and the so-called “Great Replacement” dominate political discourse across Europe and America, often framed as a demographic transformation imposed by elites.

But there is another kind of "replacement" under way — one that appears far less imposed and more self-managed. Across much of the developed world, societies are suppressing the primal biological imperative to reproduce, turning instead toward technological, emotional, and economic substitutes for children and family life.

Playgrounds grow quiet as kindergartens are repurposed into elderly care homes.

Birth rates are falling off a cliff, and the debate has long since outgrown dry statistics, morphing instead into a full-blown dystopian spectacle. As biological motherhood retreats, a new era of artificial and symbolic surrogacy is emerging. From robotic companions to the vicarious consumption of mommy blogs, the traditional cradle is being replaced by market-driven alternatives.

Fur-baby boom

While I often praise South Korea for its socially conservative traditions, its penchant for great zombie movies, and its willingness to lock up annoying American YouTubers in labor prisons, the country also faces an unfortunate distinction: It now has the world’s lowest fertility rate. At 0.8, this figure is far below the 2.1 replacement level needed for population stability without immigration.

As a result, unusual trends have emerged among Korean women. For example, 2023 marked the first time that pet strollers outsold baby carriages. This is more than a passing trend — last year the number of South Korean households with "fur babies" hit 15 million — or one in three.

The country’s infrastructure is visibly transforming to reflect its shrinking youth population. This March, at the start of the academic year, more than 200 elementary schools admitted no new pupils. The result is the rise of ghost schools across rural provinces — empty buildings that once housed children but now stand silent.

With nearly half of South Korea’s population expected to be senior citizens within 30 years, the government has taken drastic measures. Playgrounds grow quiet as kindergartens are repurposed into elderly care homes. What was once celebrated as the miracle on the Han River has evolved into a cautionary tale of a society that has optimized itself for productivity at the expense of its continuity.

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Cartoon courtship

While South Korea replaces children with pets, Japan has pioneered replacing human intimacy with a Wi-Fi connection. Some young woman have adopted a new sexual identity — 2D exclusive. A product of otaku (geek) culture gone mainstream, 2D aficionados — including Japanese Minister of State for Economic Security Kimi Onoda — prefer anime characters over living, breathing men, who tend to be less compliant and far more demanding.

Across the West, the refusal to reproduce is commonly framed as a personal choice. Scratch the surface, however, and you often find a reaction to powerful external forces. Chief among these is eco-anxiety about climate change, a sentiment especially pronounced among Western women.

Much like postcolonial studies, green ideology has inculcated a sense of guilt and victimhood, convincing many that bringing children into the world is reckless because of the Earth’s inevitable heat death. A major survey published in the Lancet revealed that 52% of Americans under 25 hesitate to have children, specifically due to concerns about the climate. The prevailing belief is that the worst thing a woman can do is increase her carbon footprint by bringing a baby into a doomed world.

The sharent trap

The vacuum left by declining birth rates has also allowed a strange new form of parasocial parenting to emerge. In the United States, the rise of a kind of "digital godmother" culture enables millions of childless followers to experience motherhood vicariously. Influencers like Savannah LaBrant carefully curate a highly scripted version of domestic life, offering their vast audiences an illusion of participation in parenthood.

LaBrant engages in "sharenting" — because everything fashionable now needs a stupid portmanteau — where parents share intimate details of their children’s lives online. Her followers develop deep one-sided emotional bonds with her three children, Rosie, Zealand, and Sunday, witnessing their lives from ultrasound images to toddler — yes, even their births were documented. Strangers offer advice, believing they are actively participating in raising the children.

The constant stream of photos and videos drives engagement and enhances the most important thing — brand value. Sponsorships range from HelloFresh to mobile gaming apps. (Nothing quite says "home and hearth" like an ad for RAID: Shadow Legends.)

Unbirth of a nation

In the United Kingdom, mass immigration goes hand in hand with reproductive policy. The number of abortions performed since 1968 — 10.9 million — almost equals the number of immigrants currently residing in the U.K. Immigration has replaced a generation of unborn children and sustained the workforce. Rather than incentivizing native births, state policy has increasingly adopted a neoliberal model that treats people as fungible units — importing adults to fill labor needs, instead of nurturing local family growth.

This global trend is more than a simple decline in birth rates — it marks a paradigm shift in our assumptions about what gives life meaning. For many, it used to be the simple yet profound drive to leave a legacy for the next generation. The free market has proven itself quite adept at selling quick-fix alternatives to this rewarding, yet often thankless, pursuit. Immigration reform is badly needed, but no amount of border security will sustain a culture that cares so little about its future.