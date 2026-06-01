Viral ‘alien disclosure’ panic sweeping Christian social media just ‘smoke and mirrors,’ Bible teacher warns

A viral “alien disclosure” scandal has been rocking Christian circles after a group of charismatic pastors claimed the government held a secret meeting warning religious leaders about impending UFO revelations involving a fake rapture and a massive deception.

“There’s groups of people meeting to talk about their beliefs about aliens or the government, that’s not new at all. That’s been going on for quite a long time. But the idea that government officials were there and that they were informing these pastors so that the pastors could help the people because the government was about to tell us stuff that was so wild,” Bible teacher Mike Winger tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey.

“They absolutely misled the people into thinking that they had some sort of government-approved inside information, and it was just smoke and mirrors, the whole thing,” he explains.

However, they were actually just meeting with “private Christians who they say are intelligence operators.”

“They like to use that phrase, but they don’t actually work for any government agency or any sort of government at all,” he says.

Rather, these Christians actually just have “theories based upon publicly accessible information.”

“It’s all been declassified info for years. And they just go and they try to put it together in a way that they think tells a story that they believe is true. And the story they believe is true, interestingly enough, is that the government’s going to affirm aliens do exist,” Winger says.

“And they’re going to couple this with propaganda from the government itself to say Christianity is false,” he says, noting that one man in attendance claimed that “there will soon be an alien in the sky who will be a false Jesus, and there’ll be a false rapture event, and they’re going to use this to deceive Christians around the world.”

“These are kooks. These men are kooks,” he continues.

“They try to position themselves as ‘the government has informed us of what’s really coming guys, you need to listen to us, we will be your guides, we’ll be your thought leaders through this turbulent time of disclosure,'” he explains.

“And I was like, this is going to hurt a lot of people,” he continues, adding, “They should not be our thought leaders.”

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