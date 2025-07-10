Ken Paxton's wife files for divorce, cites 'biblical grounds'

The viability of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's campaign for a seat in the U.S. Senate came into question when his wife announced Thursday that she is divorcing him on "biblical grounds."

Paxton is challenging long-time Republican Sen. John Cornyn for the seat in the Senate he has held for 23 years.

'I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.'

The revelation prompted Angela Paxton, who is a Texas state senator, to release a statement on social media.

"I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation," she wrote. "But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage. I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose."

The Texas attorney general also posted on social media about the divorce.

"After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives," he wrote. "I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time."

RELATED: Paxton notches key endorsement from Texas congressman in fight to unseat Cornyn

Angela Paxton accused her husband of adultery and said that they no longer lived together as of June 2024, according to the filing obtained by KUT News.

"The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation," the filing reads.

Rumors of infidelity had followed Paxton in the past.

The couple have been married for 38 years and have four children and five grandchildren.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!