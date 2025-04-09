Exclusive: Paxton notches key endorsement from Texas congressman in fight to unseat Cornyn

Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured the endorsement of a key member of the Texas congressional delegation in his fight to unseat longtime U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas).

On Tuesday evening, Paxton officially declared that he would primary Cornyn, who is up for re-election in 2026. "John Cornyn has been in Washington for over two decades, and he has turned his back on President Trump and the America First agenda time after time," Paxton said in a statement obtained by Blaze News.

Now, just a few hours after making that announcement, Paxton has already received the backing of Republican Congressman Troy Nehls, who represents a district just outside Houston.

"I’m proud to be fully supporting and endorsing his campaign!" Nehls said in a statement obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

"Ken Paxton is a conservative warrior who has always stood with President Trump and been a champion for the people of Texas. During Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency, Attorney General Paxton sued the Biden Administration over 100 times and secured major victories against Biden’s lawless, open borders policies," the statement continued.

First elected in 2002, Sen. Cornyn has lately been viewed as out of step with MAGA-supporting Texans and the Republican Party more generally. Just a few months ago, BlazeTV host and proud Texas native Sara Gonzales confronted Cornyn about repeatedly voting to send American tax dollars to Ukraine. "We have our own problems to deal with," Gonzales explained.

Gonzales later characterized Cornyn as a "RINO" — short for "Republican in name only" — and a "coward."

Cornyn responded to the news of Paxton's senatorial bid by calling the Texas attorney general a "fraud" and himself a "battle-tested conservative." Cornyn also suggested that his record demonstrates his commitment to President Trump and the MAGA agenda.

"During his first term John Cornyn voted with President Trump more than 95% of current senators, securing the votes for his biggest accomplishments as his Whip," Cornyn's statement said, according to the Quorum Report.

Nehls, an Army Reserve veteran and former sheriff who currently sits on the House Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, believes Paxton would be a stronger voice for Texas than Cornyn has been.

"He’s never once backed down from a fight or wavered in his commitment to doing what’s right," Nehls said of Paxton, "and he’s exactly the type of fighter we need representing us in the U.S. Senate."



Nehls is apparently not alone. According to a poll from the New York Times, Paxton is currently crushing Cornyn by 25 points in the Republican primary battle and would likely defeat a Democrat challenger in the general election as well.

