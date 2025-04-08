Texas AG Ken Paxton will challenge John Cornyn in Republican primary for US Senate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday that he would mount a primary challenge against Republican Sen. John Cornyn (Texas).

Paxton made the announcement while a guest on "The Ingraham Angle" show Tuesday evening.

'He has turned his back on President Trump and the America First agenda time after time.'

"I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight for President Trump's agenda and take a sledgehammer to the D.C. establishment," said Paxton in a press release obtained by Blaze News. "John Cornyn has been in Washington for over two decades, and he has turned his back on President Trump and the America First agenda time after time. He's said President Trump's 'time has passed him by' and called President Trump's border wall 'naive.'"

The release cited a poll that found Paxton had an advantage of 25 percentage points above Cornyn.

"It's crystal clear that it's time for a change," Paxton continued. "I'm a battle-tested attorney general and conservative warrior who's secured major victories against the establishment, the corrupt Biden administration, and woke corporations. Now, I'm ready to take that same toughness to the U.S. Senate."

The poll cited by Paxton also found that he would win against a Democrat in the general election, but with a smaller margin, according to the New York Post.

Paxton criticized Cornyn in 2023 on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" after getting acquitted of 16 articles of impeachment by the Republican-controlled Senate.

"To me, he's been in Washington too long. He’s been there, what, for 14 years or so? And I can't think of a single thing he's accomplished for our state or even for the country," said Paxton at the time.

Cornyn is 73 years old and was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002.

