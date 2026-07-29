Why Trump is pushing tech that can break everything — and fix it again

The president’s executive order "Ushering in the Next Frontier of Quantum Innovation" arrived in language that sounded both urgent and inevitable. Americans have always needed a frontier. Close the continental one and you get the endless frontier of Vannevar Bush, who argued in 1945 that basic science was the territory left to settle.

Now, 81 years later, the covered wagons are cryostats ... and the territory is quantum.

Hype is a strategic tool for securing funding.

And what, exactly, is quantum? We'll get to that.

President Trump signed executive order 14413 on June 22, 2026. The stated goal is to make the United States the world’s quantum “superpower,” a word that does not appear in the order itself but in the accompanying fact sheet, in which ambitions are permitted to be louder. The order proper is more bureaucratic and more interesting, directing the creation of a national quantum strategy within 180 days and demanding technical specifications for a scientifically transformative quantum computer within 90 days. It orders sensor deployment plans extending to September 2028 and establishes the Quantum Computer for Application Development and Discovery Science effort, which aims to deliver at least one machine to a Department of Energy facility where real scientists can use it for real problems. The order is less a building than a set of blueprints.

Federal quantum policy is actually not new. Spending on quantum information science rose from $456 million in fiscal year 2019 to over a billion by 2023. The 2018 National Strategic Overview had already laid out grand challenges, workforce initiatives, and international cooperation frameworks. A 2009 vision document warned, with admirable prescience, that quantum technologies could render existing data-protection schemes obsolete. The new order tightens this apparatus. The posture shifts from encouragement to expectation, from “let us coordinate” to “let us specify what we are building and whether it works.”

Confidence or con?

Quantum computing has suffered from a particular condition: The distance between what is promised and what is delivered is large, and the people doing the promising know it. Physicists have acknowledged, in terms more candid than one might expect, that hype is a strategic tool for securing funding. DARPA, not an institution given to sentiment, created a Quantum Benchmarking Initiative whose purpose is to determine whether anyone’s machine can actually do something worth its cost by 2033. The executive order’s insistence on specifications, benchmarking centers, and public assessment institutions is therefore a response to a credibility problem. The government is trying to build institutions that can tell the difference between a breakthrough and a press release.

RELATED: Smartphone and laptop prices are rising. Buy now before they go higher.

Crovik Media/Getty Images

The underlying physics explains why quantum computing is so difficult. A qubit, the fundamental unit of quantum information, can exist in a superposition of states, which permits certain computations to proceed in ways unavailable to classical machines. The trouble is that qubits are extraordinarily fragile. They decohere; their gates fail; their measurements are imperfect. The central engineering challenge is error correction: combining many noisy physical qubits into fewer, cleaner logical qubits whose effective error rates are low enough to be useful. Google reported a 101-qubit surface code that exceeded the lifetime of its best physical qubit by a factor of 2.4. Microsoft and Quantinuum demonstrated logical qubits with better-than-physical error rates on a trapped-ion processor.

These are genuine achievements, but are only way stations, and the order reflects an awareness that a useful quantum computer cannot be defined by qubit count alone. Instead, such a computer must be described in terms of gate fidelity, decoder latency, circuit depth, error-correction overhead, and performance on actual workloads. The romance of the blackboard gives way to the actuality of engineering and manufacturing.

The break and the fix

Trump's order treats quantum as a material civilization project, with supply-chain analyses, foundry access, domestic component development, and critical minerals, speaking of readiness, deployment, and trusted supply chains. Quantum policy is now a cousin of semiconductor policy, another domain in which the distance between theoretical capability and industrial reality turned out to be the whole story. The order also folds in workforce provisions: recruitment strategies, labor-market tracking, apprenticeships, and a network of national training institutes. Talent, chips, standards, and secrecy are treated as a single policy field.

There is a tension at the heart of the order. On the same day as the president’s signature, the White House issued a companion order on advanced cryptographic attacks. The reason is straightforward and unsettling. A sufficiently powerful quantum computer could break the public-key cryptography on which much of modern privacy, commerce, and infrastructure depends. NIST finalized its first three post-quantum cryptography standards in August 2024. Migration, the agency stresses, must begin now. The government is doing two things simultaneously: accelerating the technology that could undermine the current architecture of trust and building a new architecture of trust designed to survive the technology it is accelerating. The government has decided that the technology is too important to forgo and too dangerous to leave unsecured.