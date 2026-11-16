Who will carry MAGA’s torch in 2028 — and who will challenge? Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau weigh the contenders

The 2028 presidential race is still two years away, but the potential contenders are already jockeying for position.

Democrats are weighing possible campaigns by Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom, while Republicans are beginning to consider who could carry the MAGA movement beyond Donald Trump.

On “Stu Does America,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere and co-host Dave Landau size up the early field, including Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, and Ted Cruz.

But not everyone on the list impresses Stu. When the conversation turns to Buttigieg, Stu questions whether the former transportation secretary has what it takes to win the nomination.

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“I guess nothing, is what I would say about him. He doesn’t have it. I think he’s unemployed currently,” Stu says.

“Cyclist?” Dave asks, joking. “I mean, he gets dropped off in an SUV mere blocks away, but still a cyclist, environmental-friendly cyclist.”

“One of my favorite stories of the entire Biden administration: when he, as transportation secretary, allegedly rode his bike, or took his bike in the back of an SUV until he got close so then it could look like he was riding his bike to work,” Stu recalls.

“So pathetic,” he adds.

Of the stronger candidates, Stu says Gavin Newsom appears to be positioning himself for a presidential run. He points to a recent interview Newsom did with Jake Tapper while the pair were fly-fishing.

During the interview, Newsom suggested he wouldn't run if Kamala Harris entered the race.

“That one actually made me think he was more likely to run, and it made me think that Kamala Harris was less likely to run,” Stu says.

“At no point did I think that Gavin Newsom was not going to run,” he adds.

As for Republicans, JD Vance would appear to be the top contender.

“Of course, it would make sense. JD Vance would be the guy,” Stu says.



“Why wouldn’t [Trump] endorse Vance? He already picked him as the guy who’s one breath away from the presidency,” he adds.

Stu also sees Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a potential contender.



“Marco Rubio, I think, would probably do a good job as well. Rubio has been seen as very competent in this administration. The media kind of hates everybody in this administration, but sort of seems to have a soft spot for Marco Rubio.”

“Now, the second he runs for president, obviously that will go away. But, you know, Rubio has said if Vance runs, he probably won’t,” he adds.

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