As polls faltered, prediction markets knew a blue wave was coming from the start

Now that most of the midterms are done and dusted, we can look back to see if there were warning signs that the Republicans would get washed away by a massive blue wave. Polls are one indication, but with lingering uncertainty about their relatability, we looked at which candidates real people put their money on through prediction markets, and most of their choices were right.

National polls have become unreliable since analysts famously claimed that President Trump would lose his first election in 2016, before he clobbered Hillary Clinton into bitter defeat. Since then, conservatives simply don’t trust them, for good reason.

'Prediction markets are, generally speaking, more accurate than polls, largely because a poll is just one piece of information. A prediction market synthesizes all available information into its forecasts.'

According to Pew Research, “Republicans have become slightly less likely than Democrats to take part in polls.” They even gave it a name: partisan nonresponse bias. Due to this phenomenon, polls have become little more than an analytical guessing game.

Things that do reflect the will of the people, though, are prediction markets. Instead of users sharing how they plan to vote in an election, they put real money on the perceived outcomes of elections. The thing to keep in mind is that prediction markets aren’t a reflection of how users plan to vote themselves. Instead, it’s a mirror that reflects how traders think the public will vote en masse.

What makes prediction markets unique from polls is that the stakes are higher, because cash is on the line. A bad trade could cost the voter hundreds or thousands of dollars, so users are encouraged to put their money where they honestly believe an election will end.

Now, that doesn’t mean prediction markets are always correct, nor do they determine the final outcome. But based on the midterm race results, there’s enough data here to take the prediction markets seriously.

Predicting the Senate midterm races

Taking a look at the major Senate races in the 2026 midterm elections, leading prediction market Polymarket was spot-on for Texas, Michigan, Maine, Ohio, and Nebraska, with varying degrees of certainty.

The Texas Senate race began with Ken Paxton far ahead of James Talarico. However, the gap closed around July, with the two candidates trading places back and forth for months. By mid-September, though, traders were certain that Talarico had the spot clinched — despite Texas’ very red history — and he did.

Ohio was another race that started out in favor of Republican incumbent Jon Husted, but his chances of re-election took a dive in March 2026. The two candidates crossed paths several times throughout the year, but by mid-September, traders knew that Sherrod Brown would take the seat.

Other markets indicated a complete washout for the newly elected Michigan Democrat Senator, Abdul El-Sayed, and New Hampshire Democrat Senator Chris Pappas. They both maintained leads over Republicans Mike Rogers and John E. Sununu throughout their races with no major upsets.

The market wasn’t always right, though. The Kansas Senate race positioned Republican Roger Marshall as the likely winner from the beginning, holding an 80%-or-more chance of victory throughout most of the year. The first sign of weakness showed up in a subtle shift in mid-September, but traders didn’t believe that Democrat Adam Hamilton would take the seat until October 30, just days before Election Day. They were ultimately correct, as Hamilton won the election, but the last-minute switch shows that prediction markets aren’t perfect and that results can change in an instant.

Now all eyes are on Alaska, as we wait for the final results to be tallied. If the prediction market is any indication, though, Democrat Mary Peltola will become the next Alaskan senator.

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Leon Neal/Getty Images

Predicting the midterm gubernatorial races

The story was similar for the governors' races, though with some significant hits and misses.

Based on the prediction market, Republican Byron Donalds was always a shoo-in to succeed Ron DeSantis as the next governor of Florida. That was to be expected, though, with Donalds as a strong candidate and Florida established as the new unofficial conservative capital of the United States.

The Ohio and Nevada governor races were much closer from March through August, with candidates trading places on several accounts. However, traders decided on the final results by September in Ohio, and October in Nevada, correctly predicting that Republicans Vivek Ramaswamy and Joe Lombardo would fall to Democrats Amy Acton and Aaron Ford.

As for the Texas governor race, the markets were dead wrong, as traders anticipated Republican Greg Abbott would maintain his position, before he ultimately fell to Gina Hinojosa on Election Day. Just like with the Senate race, the prediction markets appear to have a more difficult time foreseeing major political shifts in states that historically vote red.

Expert analysis from Stu Burguiere

For further insights, Blaze News reached out to prediction market expert and host of "Predictable" Stu Burguiere. We asked him a series of questions, and Stu was kind enough to provide a detailed breakdown of what happened in the markets leading up to, during, and after the midterms:

Q: Are election prediction markets more accurate than polls, and why?

STU: Prediction markets are, generally speaking, more accurate than polls, largely because a poll is just one piece of information. A prediction market synthesizes all available information into its forecasts.

One thing that sometimes gets overlooked is that we really shouldn't treat this as a competition between polls and prediction markets. Good, solid polling is an incredibly valuable input into our understanding of these races and therefore helps influence prediction markets. And as polling has become more difficult and more expensive, prediction markets now offer an economic incentive for higher-quality polls to exist.

All of this, working together with election modelers, deep-dive journalism, data desks, and more, creates a situation where high-quality reporting and information have never been more valuable. That's good for everybody.

Q: Were there any surprises in how the prediction markets predicted or deviated from the final election results?

STU: Prediction markets performed remarkably well in the election. On Kalshi, the market favorite won 479 of the 487 races that had been decided by the morning after Election Day, slightly over 98% (Kalshi's recap). That count covers House, Senate, governor, and other statewide races.

At PredictableShow.com, we ran an election model that gave us a consensus look at polling averages and election models and compared it against the prediction markets. In some races, there were large gaps. For example, prediction markets were about 15 percentage points more bullish on Mary Peltola in Alaska's Senate race than the pollsters and modelers were throughout the race. As of this writing, that race still hasn't been called, but she remains the heavy favorite.

When you look at some of the big upsets, prediction markets gave these candidates significant chances to win, despite their sometimes being the underdog. For example, Annie Andrews was at about a 40% chance of winning South Carolina's Senate race right before polls closed, and she won. It's understandable to look at that and see a miss. But a 40% underdog should win about 40% of the time, and over the long term, multiple academic studies have shown this to be true. Here's one. If an underdog never won, the markets would be broken.

Q: How will prediction markets impact the outcomes of future elections?

STU: Prediction markets will deliver highly accurate pictures of what our elections will look like before they occur. We've all seen how the mainstream media can try to shape a narrative, and campaigns will certainly spend incredible amounts of money to try to change your perception of any given race. But because prediction markets force you to put your money where your mouth is, and only reward you when you're right, they tend to cut through all of that nonsense.

It's easy for some pundit on CNN to tell you something is going to happen in service of an agenda, even when they know the opposite is true. You can't do that on prediction markets, or you'll get very poor very quickly.

Some people worry that markets could be manipulated to sway an election, but I personally believe that worry is considerably overblown.

Q: Should voters focus more on polls, prediction markets, or both to help determine the outcome of future elections?

STU: I do think polling will be worth looking at in the future. As newsrooms have cut back their resources, and everybody except the biggest media groups has abandoned quality polling, we now have a reason for polls to exist again, with a financial incentive behind it.

We're entering an era in which individuals will literally be able to conduct their own polls. It's already happening. I've spoken to several prediction market traders who have not only conducted their own polling but have also traveled to distant nations to interview people on the ground during foreign elections. They've hired reporters and experts, all in pursuit of the truth. These incentives will help identify and reward the best pollsters, the best journalists, and the best election modelers.

And the best part is, you don't have to invest in prediction markets to access the output of all this information. You can go to any of the major prediction market sites and see all of it for free.

So yes, look at both. Good polling makes the markets smarter, and the markets make good polling more valuable.

Q. Big takeaways for those of us playing along at home?

STU: Like any investment, prediction markets come with a risk of loss. So if you're interested in entering this world, start small.

If you're just starting out, I'd recommend our free guide at Predictable101.com. It teaches you the very basics of how to get started on prediction markets. And as you get going, the Predictable Constitution, which lays out trading best practices, is a great resource as well.

And the next time your annoying relative has a stupid opinion that you know isn't true, tell them to stop texting the group chat and instead make themselves rich on prediction markets. See if they take you up on it.

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