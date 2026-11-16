Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg poked fun at the Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop on Friday — apparently counting on Americans to forget what he did while in that role.

At the "What's Next" conference in Denver hosted by the group Majority Democrats, Buttigieg said Friday, "I'll begin with a public service announcement: I will be available in the hotel bar following the concert for anybody who needs to rebook their flights or get a refund per your rights."

'Total joke.'

Buttigieg was cracking a joke about the FAA issuing a ground stop earlier in the day.

On Friday afternoon, the FAA announced, "There has been a temporary telecommunications outage — out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis."

The FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure, which is managed by L3Harris, had apparently been overloaded by data "at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds," said the agency. "This disrupted the system and created instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds."

A radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas — where L3Harris was deploying a new router — are believed to have been the sites upstream of the data flood.

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Aaron Schwartz / AFP via Getty Images

According to the FAA, "The system was made stable and air traffic resume as if 8:15 p.m. that same day." Despite the stabilization, the agency noted that a return to normal operations would be "slow and steady."

The White House didn't take kindly to Buttigieg's mouthiness on the subject — especially given his track record.

White House director of communications Steven Cheung responded by writing on X, "Rich coming from Buttigieg who wasted billions of taxpayer dollars by prioritizing absurd DEI programs instead of actually trying to modernize the system during his time. Also, lay off the drinks, you're getting sloppy."

Cheung joined White House staffer Kaelan Dorr in referencing a contested 2025 New York Post report about Buttigieg's time as transportation secretary. The report — citing federal records and insights from airline industry insiders — claimed that the Department of Transportation under Buttigieg was "handing out hundreds of diversity, equity and inclusion grants totaling more than $80 billion over four years."

The report also claimed that under Buttigieg, the department allegedly neglected to modernize air traffic control. A spokesman for Buttigieg called that allegation "absurd."

"Secretary Buttigieg’s focus was always on safety — not just in aviation, but also on roads and bridges, where 40,000 Americans die on our country’s roads each year. Fixing issues with air traffic control was a priority," the spokesman said, according to the Post.

Jake Schneider, a special assistant to President Donald Trump, also got in on the game on Saturday, highlighting some of the woke pet projects that were prioritized at the FAA while Buttigieg was transportation secretary, including an "agency-wide initiative to adopt gender-neutral and inclusive aviation terminology" and participation in "Trans Awareness Week" and "Pride Month."

Besides the priority DEI was apparently given at the FAA during his time in the Biden administration, Buttigieg — who took four months off in 2021 after obtaining a pair of twin babies — also oversaw the previous nationwide FAA ground stop on Jan. 11, 2023.

The 2023 ground stop — the first nationwide ground stop in over 20 years — was the result of a Notice to Airmen system outage. According to the FAA, this outage took place after "contract personnel unintentionally deleted files while working to correct synchronization between the live primary database and a backup database."

The ground stop that took place on Buttigieg's watch resulted in the cancellation of over a thousand flights and the delay of nearly 10,000 more, NPR reported at the time.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet noted Sunday, "Under Buttigieg, the first nationwide ground stop since 9/11 happened in 2023 when the NOTAM system failed. What had Buttigieg done? Changed the name of the system from Notice to Airmen to Notice to All Mission in the name of equity and gender inclusivity. Total joke."

Kolvet further highlighted that Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expedited an overhaul of the Notices to Airmen and completed the first phase ahead of schedule earlier this year.

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