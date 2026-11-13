Nationwide GROUND STOP on all departing planes, says FAA

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Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy posted a statement about the stoppage.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop on all departing flights on Friday afternoon.
Departing flights have been grounded over what the FAA called "extraordinary circumstances" and "reasons of safety."
'FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.'
"All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice," the air traffic control advisory said.
"Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis," the FAA added.
At 4:16 p.m. Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a statement on X about the stoppage.
"The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," he wrote. "FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."
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A similar ground stop was issued by the FAA in Jan. 2023 that delayed 4,600 flights and canceled another 567 flights.
The FAA had said in a post on social media at the time it needed time to "validate the integrity of flight and safety information."
This is a developing story.
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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