VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith says he's making his teen daughter do one thing before she can support socialist Mamdani

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith appeared incensed that his teenage daughter supports socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), and he has a plan to dissuade her.

Smith made the comments on the "What Now?" podcast episode that published Thursday after host Trevor Noah asked him to defend the free-market capitalist system in the U.S.

'I want to see what you say then. Yeah, Nyla, I’m talking about you! I can’t wait because I ain’t having it!'

Smith said that he opposes socialism based on his paying between 50 and 60 percent of his paycheck for a government that doesn't work well. Then he said his daughter supports Mamdani.

"My daughter loves Mamdani. And I know exactly why: 'cause she ain’t pay a damn bill yet. She ain't pay a damn bill!" he said.

Noah and co-host Eugene Khoza burst out in laughter.

"I knew you were gonna say that," Noah responded.

"She ain’t pay a damn bill. Let me tell you, she’s about to turn 18. And when that happens, fellas, she’s going to have a job," he continued.

"Amen!" said Khoza.

"I don’t give a damn if it’s for a month. ’Cause I want to see her face when she sees that check," said Smith.

"And I’m going to make sure she’s working in New York. I want to see the check. You understand? When you went to work thinking that this is the money that you were earning, and then the check comes home, and more than half your s**t is missing," he added.

"I want to see what you say then," Smith said. "Yeah, Nyla, I’m talking about you. I can’t wait because I ain’t having it!"

The exchange was light-hearted and comical, but Smith and Noah also debated the merits of socialism as opposed to the free-market capitalist system.

Noah pushed back and claimed that all of the great things America introduced to the world were socialistic in nature. Smith defended the free-market system and excoriated socialists who claim to support the community but fail to actually help their constituents.

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Smith also expressed extreme skepticism in all politicians, claiming politicians are a major reason to oppose socialism.

"I don't like none of your asses. I don't believe none of y'all!" he exclaimed.

He also said that he gave up on the possibility of running for president in 2028, even though he thinks he could win, after being told he would have to be immediately pulled off the air and lose his paycheck as soon as he announced a run because of FCC rules.

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