Suicide toll at NSA and US Cyber Command hits 11 — with 5 in just one month: Report

A recent string of suicides at government agencies has the White House's attention, a recent report claims.

The cluster of deaths came just months after a series of disappearances and deaths tied to U.S. space and nuclear programs were reported.

... working in isolated environments inside secured, windowless facilities.

At the National Security Agency and United States Cyber Command, both located in Fort Meade, Maryland, at least 11 workers have died by suicide in about a year's time.

A recent report cited public records and unnamed U.S. officials who spoke under the condition that they not be identified.

During one specific period — early June to early July — Bloomberg reports that there was a "suicide cluster," with five employees from the NSA and Cyber Command taking their own lives.

Subsequent alleged suicides included a 21-year-old Army soldier and a 59-year-old civilian contractor working for the NSA in September. A government official, allegedly familiar with their employment, confirmed the situation, speaking anonymously because the official was not authorized to discuss the matter.

These deaths reportedly prompted White House and congressional staff to question the agency leaders behind closed doors, and seemingly to order military officials to better monitor working hours and the toll it takes on employees. Apparent details included mental health support to government employees working in intelligence and hacking, whose workloads have allegedly surged due to foreign conflicts.

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In a follow-up report, spokespersons for the government agencies told Bloomberg that they take a "comprehensive, integrated approach to suicide prevention" with the various armed services.

The officials said they have been working with other parts of the military to "ensure there is embedded care in our secure workspaces."

Contributing factors to the deaths were characterized in the reports as including long, strenuous work hours that involve largely classified tasks, while working in isolated environments inside secured, windowless facilities.

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In April, Blaze News reported on eight dead or missing personnel who were linked to space and nuclear activities within the United States government.

This included a contractor who was working at a national security campus, a former Air Force Research Laboratory major general, and a rocket scientist, all of whom went missing.

Among the dead were a German-born rocket scientist, a Caltech astrophysicist, and a director of Plasma Science and Fusion at MIT. The latter was assassinated.

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