Pop theologian Wesley Huff briefly scrubs website, removes YouTube videos after plagiarism accusations

Reformed Baptist theologian Wesley Huff has restored his online presence after his videos and content were briefly taken down in the wake of allegations he committed plagiarism.

Huff, born in Pakistan to missionary parents but now based in Toronto, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame as a Christian apologist in recent years. In addition to regularly communicating to his over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, he has shared insights into the Bible and Christianity on popular online shows such as "The Joe Rogan Experience," "The Shawn Ryan Show," Andrew Schulz's "Flagrant," and "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

'That somebody used my stuff is not that big of a deal to me.'

His reputation took a hit this week, however, after American biblical scholar Dan McClellan published a video on Sunday highlighting evidence of plagiarism. The allegations relate to a paper that Huff — who is now a PhD student at the University of Toronto's Wycliffe College — submitted while pursuing his master's degree in theological studies at Tyndale University.

McClellan suggested that on first reading, he observed that the argumentation in Huff's paper, which is titled "Christological Claims: A Textual Consideration of John's Gospel," was "uneven."

"There were parts where it displayed a lot more sensitivity and insight than other parts, and this is a huge red flag for professors reading essays and papers from students," said McClellan.

On closer examination, McClellan found staggering similarities between Huff's paper and a paper titled "Jesus as ΘΕΟΣ: A Textual Examination" by Brian J. Wright, the senior pastor of Redeemer Community Church in Pensacola, Florida, which was published in 2011. Huff did not cite Wright in "Christological Claims."

RELATED: Christians are missing the opportunity next door

McClellan proceeded to show in detail how Huff was allegedly "borrowing the argument from Wright, borrowing quotations from Wright, borrowing bibliographic information from Wright — sometimes word for word."

According to McClellan, "in at least one instance, the attempt to rephrase the thing resulted in an entirely ungrammatical statement."

"That paper was plagiarized" emphasized McClellan.

By Friday morning, all but one of Huff's videos on YouTube had been removed, his website had been set to private, and his posts on X were set to protected. Then before 3 p.m., public access to his videos, website, and X account had all been restored.

Huff said in a video, "If you want to cancel 24-year-old Wes for this, then sure, me too. What's on my Academia page is not me at my best. In fact, it's a pretty good example of me at my absolute worst. If you think that this is representative of my best, current, or accurate scholarship, then I'm not entirely sure what to tell you.

"But nonetheless, I take ownership for such poor and problematic work that has my name attached to it," added Huff.

The pop theologian also shared video remarks from Wright, who said he appreciated Huff's "integrity" and "humility" in reaching out about "what was going on online." Wright also said on the video shared by Huff that he wants everything he writes to be "used by the church" and bring glory to Christ.

"That somebody used my stuff is not that big of a deal to me," Wright added.

The Florida pastor told Blaze News, "As a scholar, I take academic integrity seriously and do not condone plagiarism. But as a Christian, I also believe in extending grace and forgiveness, recognizing that forgiveness does not excuse wrongdoing or eliminate accountability."

Wright added, "In other words, I would distinguish between extending personal forgiveness and excusing academic misconduct. The former does not negate the need for the latter to be addressed separately."

In a response video on Friday, McClellan characterized Huff as a "serial spreader of misinformation" and accused him of "dirty-deleting" posts and videos.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday, Huff posted to X that he will be "stepping back from further public comment while the Apologetics Canada Board conducts its thorough review." Huff serves as vice president of Apologetics Canada.

"I take the concerns about plagiarism in my written work seriously. Honesty and integrity matter deeply to me, and not correctly crediting others’ work, in any setting, falls short of those standards," Huff posted.

"I’m committed to full accountability and am walking closely through this with my pastor, church elder board, and the Apologetics Canada Board of Directors."

Tyndale University and Apologetics Canada did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!