A ballot is no substitute for a backbone

The election is almost here. Win or lose, do you know what time it is yet?

At a recent Turning Point USA “Pick Up the Mic” event at the University of Texas at San Antonio, a young woman stepped to the microphone determined to be heard, whether or not anyone wanted to listen.

When the social compact breaks down, political debates cease to be merely political. Spiritual warfare manifests itself through those debates.

This was her “poem”:

It was the night before the Kirkiversary, and all through the house.

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

The flags were hung proudly.

The memes all on deck, as we solemnly remembered a shot to the neck.

The podcast fell silent.

The hot takes grew wary, for tomorrow, dear friends, is the great Kirkiversary.

So I’ll see everyone at the Squirt for Kirk.

We’re hosting that also on October 10th.

I’ll see y’all there to BYOE, you know, vaccines included, s**t’s free. See y’all there.

When Christian Collins, the event’s host, asked whether she was proud of herself, she answered, “Baby, I’m thrilled.” Then she told him he was “brave for being out here,” with “no protection, no nothing, no, like, neck brace.”

She prepared a poem and read it at a place where she knew cameras would be rolling. She wanted the attention. She seemed confident there would be no consequences for her devilry. But she had no trouble invoking the consequences a man like Collins might face.

Because when the social compact breaks down, political debates cease to be merely political. Spiritual warfare manifests itself through those debates. Whatever is happening in the unseen realm is manifesting itself here.

Egypt was once the demonic hub of the world, holding God’s people hostage. Why did God choose 10 plagues to establish dominion over His enemies when He could have chosen any of an infinite number of means? To understand the character of our heavenly Father, in whose image we are made, we should ask.

Back when Moses was running point on the culture war, those plagues were specific judgments against the demonic fiefdoms of Egypt’s pantheon. God worked His way through that pantheon and left no stone unturned. The message was unmistakable: God is God, and you are not.

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So when Moses told Pharaoh, “Let my people go,” he was no mere political operative. He was a spiritual herald. So must we be in confronting the enemies in our midst.

The forces of evil that provoked that young woman’s poetry are not natural. The darkness required to perform it so proudly is sociopathic. She behaved as though she and her demons were the true gods and had declared dominion over you. People say the devil’s greatest trick was convincing the world he doesn’t exist. Nonsense. He wants to be worshiped like the one true God, and he wants to impose his own upended “order” — on his timing and his terms.

That time is now, says the pretty young coed, as you can almost see blood dripping from her lips while she casts spells upon the land. She, too, is a spiritual herald. Right in your face.

Even the best political movement has no chance against that level of demonic conviction. No chance. Even if you deported her tomorrow, she is Legion now. She is around every corner, even teaching your kids at school. Her dark religion excels at making devoted disciples. But what about ours?

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Are we anywhere near the critical mass of people willing to stand up to the darkness — more willing to suffer for what they believe than to play the fool in the name of perpetual comfort and interfaith dialogue with Baal worshippers? What, Mr. Nicer Than Jesus, you didn’t know this was a fight?

That’s why you’re losing, laughs Nefarious.

If a remnant still wants to win, it will require discipleship no culture or political party can produce. The church equips the saints for the work of ministry, and that ministry goes forth into all nations, baptizing in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. That is the river feeding any victory worth winning — any victory that can last.

It must come from the church, where people hunger to be doers of the Word, not merely hearers, and Michigan pastors aren’t leaving the heavy preaching about the dangers of Islam to the itinerant campaign sermons of RFK Jr.

Will we be spiritual heralds? Will we remind the world of the true order of things? We already have MAGA and MAHA. Are we ready, willing, and able to Make America Christian Again?