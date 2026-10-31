Big Tech libertarian goes all in to stop Democrats in states like Michigan

A major Big Tech investor who leans libertarian is doing all he can to try to keep Democrats from power in red and purple states.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Scott Banister is first and foremost a "capitalist." He was an early investor in some of the biggest tech-driven enterprises, including PayPal, Uber, and SpaceX, and co-founded the anti-spam solution IronPort.

'It's clear that state legislatures are the next frontier in expanding political power.'

Now, he is using his wealth to try to invest in America's future — by stopping radical Democrats.

Banister has pledged $40 million to Make Liberty Win, a right-leaning PAC dedicated to sending mailers, knocking on doors, and making phone calls to share with voters the truth about the Democrat agenda.

State filings confirm that Banister, through Make Liberty Win and First Amendment LLC, has spent more than $6.7 million to oppose state House and Senate Democrats just in Michigan alone. All of the nearly two dozen Michigan filings from First Amendment LLC note that Banister made the donation on September 21 and list his occupation as "angel investor."

One of the Michigan Democrats targeted by Make Liberty Win is state Sen. Chedrick Greene. Back in May, Greene won a special election to represent Senate District 35, a blue-collar area in the web of the thumb of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

The district is light blue, so Republicans have a shot at flipping it red on Tuesday. Make Liberty Win has allocated an eye-popping $625,000 toward that effort.

Some of the direct mail has already reached registered voters:

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"These paid, third-party advertising efforts are shining a spotlight on Michigan Democrats’ record of failure," Greg Manz, senior communications adviser for the Michigan GOP, told Blaze News.

"It’s crucial that Great Lakes State voters are provided proven facts, transparency, and a clear picture of what’s happening in Lansing in order to hold these Democrat senators accountable for their reckless policy positions."

Make Liberty Work did not respond to a request for comment, and efforts to reach Banister for comment were unsuccessful.

Michigan is not the only state infused with funding from Banister and Make Liberty Work. Funding has also been distributed to Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, with plans to reach at least three more before Election day on Tuesday, Fox News reported.

A press release about Banister's largesse said, according to Fox News:

Self-described socialists are running for office and winning in the Democratic Party, like recently elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Make Liberty Win’s campaign will stem the tide of the far-left by mobilizing student and youth activists to knock on the doors of more than two million voters in key states.

The Republican State Leadership Committee, a national group dedicated to assisting the GOP at all levels of government, believes the resources could help close the funding gap between state-level Democrats and state-level Republicans.

"Democrats are making clear that no amount of money is too much when it comes to taking control of state legislatures. With more than $200 million already committed by the largest Democratic state legislative groups, and wealthy outside donors pouring even more money into the fight, it’s clear that state legislatures are the next frontier in expanding political power," RSLC President Edith Jorge Tuñon told Blaze News in a statement.

"Their growing investment in DSA-aligned candidates makes the stakes even higher. That’s exactly why Republicans in every state across the country need to get out and vote Tuesday. The fight for our state legislatures, congressional majorities, and the political map heading into 2028 depends on it."

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