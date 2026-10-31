Male dressed in 'Dumb and Dumber' costume tries to force his way into apartment — then meets resident's AR-15, police say

A male dressed in a costume resembling a character from the movie "Dumb and Dumber" allegedly tried to force his way into a Houston apartment early Thursday morning, police told KPRC-TV — and paid a painful price.

Investigators told the station a man in an apartment in the 2300 block of Bering Drive was awakened just before 2:30 a.m. by someone kicking his apartment door and trying to open the handle.

'Well, seems the costume was appropriate for his ignorance.'

Investigators added to KPRC that the man's girlfriend and their 1-year-old child also were inside the apartment.

The man asked his girlfriend if she recognized the person outside, but she said she did not know him, the station reported.

Police told KPRC the resident grabbed an AR-15 rifle and opened the door, which led to an argument with the suspect.

But when the suspect allegedly tried to push his way into the apartment, the resident shot the suspect, the station said.

KPRC said the suspect was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body and was listed in critical condition.

Investigators added to the station that the suspect was wearing a Halloween costume resembling a character from the movie "Dumb and Dumber" — including an orange suit and a top hat.

RELATED: Male allegedly breaks into Texas home in middle of night — and learns right quick why that's a foolish idea

New Line Cinema/Getty Images

KPRC said police believe the suspect may live in the same apartment complex and may have been intoxicated after returning from a party and mistakenly gone to the wrong apartment.

Both men are believed to be in their 30s, the station said.

Citing police, KIAH-TV said the resident, his girlfriend, and the child were unharmed.

To say the comments under KPRC's story about the incident are humorous is an understatement. Here's a primo example: "Well, seems the costume was appropriate for his ignorance," one commenter wrote. "Thank goodness the resident had the means to defend himself and his apartment."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!