Male allegedly breaks into Texas home in middle of night — and learns right quick why that's a foolish idea

A male allegedly broke into a home in Mesquite, Texas, in the middle of the night over the weekend — and quickly discovered why that was an ill-advised move.

Mesquite Police responded to a report of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Brushwood Lane, KDFW-TV reported, adding that arriving officers found a man outside the home with a gunshot wound and rendered first aid.

'Why in the world would you break into a house in Texas of all places?'

Investigators told the station that residents inside the home woke up to the sound of loud banging, and one resident who investigated saw an individual breaking into the home — and fired a weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody on a charge of burglary of a habitation and taken by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment, KDFW said.

Mesquite Police told Blaze News that the suspect — identified as Arthur Alonzo — was released from the hospital and transferred to the Dallas County Jail.

RELATED: Male on parole accused of breaking into home in broad daylight. But gun-toting homeowner isn't having a bit of it.

Commenters under KDFW's Facebook post about the incident had some strong reactions to it:

"Why in the world would you break into a house in Texas of all places?" one commenter wondered.

"Thats right!!" another user responded. "More people need to remember that."

"Homeowner deserves an upgraded weapon as an award," another commenter wrote.

"Don’t break into my house, you won’t get shot," another user promised.

"Good job ... we must protect our home and loved ones ... if they would have called the police first, they might have been killed ... it takes too long to get there ... the homeowner did [exactly] what they should have," another commenter noted.

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