Male on parole accused of breaking into home in broad daylight. But gun-toting homeowner isn't having a bit of it.

A male on parole is accused of breaking into a California home in broad daylight last week.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center said it received a 911 call from a resident in the 3900 block of Walnut Street in Eureka just after 4:30 p.m. last Monday reporting that he shot a male who had forcibly entered his home.

The victim was not injured during the incident, officials said, adding that he was not arrested in connection with the shooting, either.

The resident reported that suspect fled the area on foot toward Walnut Drive, officials said, adding that deputies responded to the scene, along with officers from the Eureka Police Department.

A male matching the suspect's description was located in the area of W Street and Glatt Street suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

Emergency medical personnel who were already staged in the area responded and transported the suspect to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Taren Joseph Ray Aubrey of Eureka, officials said.

Based on evidence recovered at the scene, along with victim and witness statements, officials said deputies determined that Aubrey had forcibly entered the home before being shot.

Upon being released from the hospital, Aubrey was taken to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility and booked on the following charges, officials said: burglary, felon/addict in possession of a firearm, unauthorized entry of an occupied dwelling, and violation of parole.

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Image source: Humboldt County (Calif.) Sheriff's Office

The victim was not injured during the incident, officials said, adding that he was not arrested in connection with the shooting, either.

The victim was in fear for his life when Aubrey was shot, officials said, citing evidence gathered during the investigation.

The case has been forwarded to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for review, officials said.

Those with information regarding this case are encouraged to contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 707-268-2539, officials said.

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