‘Did you marry your brother?’ Reporter confronts Ilhan Omar on marriage scandal

Questions have swirled about Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s past for years, but one reporter from LindellTV finally had the guts to ask her these questions on camera.

Alison Steinberg stopped Omar in a congressional hallway and pressed her on a claim that BlazeTV host Pat Gray’s been waiting for.

“I have been waiting for this particular confrontation with Ilhan Omar for a long time. A long time. Somebody actually finally did it,” he says, before playing a clip of the tense encounter.

“Hi congresswoman, Tom Homan said that you’re under criminal investigation for immigration and marriage fraud,” Steinberg said, asking, “Any comment on that?”

“No, I don’t have a comment for that,” Omar responded through laughs.

“If there’s some marriage fraud,” Steinberg continued, “Can you just tell us straight up, did you marry your brother?”

“Absolutely not. What a ridiculous thing to ask,” Omar said, before adding, “Did you marry your brother?”

“Absolutely not,” Steinberg responded, but she wasn’t done.

“Why are you being criminally investigated?” she asked, to which Omar said, “I am not.”

Steinberg then pressed Omar as to whether or not Tom Homan, who has said otherwise, is a “liar.”

“He is, he’s been saying some dumb s**t like you,” Omar said angrily.

Gray couldn’t be more impressed with the young reporter.

“That’s great,” he says. “That’s not easy to do. That might look easy to do, but it isn’t.”

“Straight up,” he adds, “‘Did you marry your brother?’”

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