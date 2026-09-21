Canada kills 83-year-old Christian grandmother without consent, family claims — outrage ensues

Despite intense protests and warnings about a "slippery slope," Canada's liberal government legalized medically assisted suicide nationwide in 2016.

As critics predicted, the so-called Medical Assistance in Dying program — recognized by Canada's Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer as a cost-saver for the country's immigration-strained and eugenicist-founded health care system — has been grossly liberalized over the past decade, become a leading cause of death and claiming the lives of ineligible victims.

'This is murder.'

The family of an 83-year-old Christian woman who was allegedly killed by lethal injection without proper consent in a MAID procedure has filed a complaint with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario, sounding the alarm about the euthanasia regime.

Brigitte Kranendonk noted in a July 21 post on Facebook that her German-born grandmother, Brigitte Stegemann, a resident of the Pearl — a long-term care facility in Cannifton, Ontario — was diagnosed earlier this year with untreatable stage 4 stomach cancer.

While Stegemann could have potentially survived for years, a meeting was held several months ago to discuss the possibility of MAID, Kranendonk said.

"At that time, GG clearly stated that she did not wish to pursue it. As a devout Christian, she explicitly expressed that MAID conflicted with her personal beliefs and faith," Kranendonk, who held legal power of attorney for Stegemann, claimed on Facebook.

The grandmother was approached on two occasions about pursuing MAID while her granddaughter was on a 10-day vacation, the Facebook post claimed, then visited on July 7 for a MAID assessment by a physician identified in Kranendonk's complaint as Catherine Koester.

The Christian Canadian think tank Cardus noted in an August 31 report that unlike most first-world nations, Canada requires only one written request for euthanasia and one witness to that request and does not legally require communication with a patient's family members about the patient's medical history and state of mind.

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During the July 7 assessment, Stegemann allegedly failed to evidence soundness of mind — "GG repeatedly provided objectively incorrect answers to basic, factual questions about her own life and immediate family" — and signaled distress while family members protested the evaluation, Kranendonk claimed.

'They saw an opportunity.'

Among the questions the elderly Canadian apparently got wrong was a query about how many siblings she had. While the actual answer was 13, Stegemann said that she had none, according to her granddaughter.

Despite Stegemann's apparent disorientation, the physician allegedly found her fit to make the MAID decision, then informed the family that the procedure would take place just days later.

Kranendonk suggested to the Daily Mail that her grandmother's final moments were a horror show, alleging that a gloveless nurse who supposedly treated the family members contemptuously had repeatedly failed to tap the right vein in one arm for the deadly IV before switching to the other arm and beginning the prodding anew.

"There was a phenomenal amount of blood," said Kranendonk, who indicated that Stegemann had wept bitterly in the lead-up to her final day. "It is all over my Oma's arm, it is all over her nightie, soaking through her pillow, all over the sheets, there is so much blood."

According to Kranendonk, the doctor entered the room on July 10, explained to Stegemann that she was going to administer some "medicine," and after 10 minutes, the woman was pronounced dead.

"She was a vulnerable human being, and they saw an opportunity," added Kranendonk.

Kranendonk's complaint to the province's chief coroner, which was obtained by Canadian combat veteran and MAID critic Kelsi Sheren, states that in the case of her grandmother's demise, there was a "severe failure of statutory safeguards, procedural requirements, and patient consent protocols."

In addition to Stegemann allegedly lacking the capacity to make the decision to pursue MAID, the complaint alleges that "care home staff actively initiated private MAID discussions and facilitated the completion and witnessing of official application paperwork in secret, deliberately bypassing" the patient's legal power of attorney. It also alleges that the euthanasia took place without verbal confirmation from Stegemann.

"One of our greatest ethical concerns is that GG [Stegemann] had explicitly declined MAID, stating it violated her Christian faith," Kranendonk said in her Facebook post. "Once a vulnerable patient explicitly declines this path, the facility should never have targeted her for re-evaluation behind closed doors while her primary advocate was away — especially when the facility had no trouble contacting [Kranendonk] daily for minor, routine care decisions."

Blaze News did not immediately receive comment from Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office, Ontario Health at Home, the Pearl, or Dr. Koester.

While the Office of the Chief Coroner told Blaze News that it "does not share details related to any death investigation," it noted that "the MAiD Review Team (MRT) reviews every MAiD death reported in the province to ensure compliance with all federal legislative and regulatory requirements. This includes reviewing the MAiD Death Report submitted by the practitioner, confirming completeness and accuracy of the information, and directly contacting a representative of the deceased to identify any issues or concerns."

Kranendonk — who greatly regrets not applying for a legal injunction to halt the procedure — told the Daily Mail that she is also appealing to the Patient Ombudsman and Belleville Police in an effort to determine whether what happened to her grandmother was legal.

A spokesman for Belleville Police told the Daily Mail, "This incident is currently open and under investigation with our Criminal Investigations Division. We are unable to provide any additional information at this time."

The death of Brigitte Stegemann has attracted international attention, especially in the United States.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) wrote, "The intersection of assisted suicide and socialized medicine results in state-led horrors, treating the young, old, infirm, and distressed as disposable people. We must never allow this barbarity to spread in America."

"This ... is ... evil," tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican born in a Canadian province that has recently taken some steps to rein in Canada's sick experiment.

Normalcy advocate Robby Starbuck emphasized that "this is murder. Canada murdered this woman."

Jason Kenney, Canada's former conservative defense minister and Alberta's 18th premier, said that the tale of Stegemann's demise is an indictment of the Canadian Supreme Court's "decision to trample on its own precedent, and the democratic decisions of Parliament, by opening the floodgates to killing the elderly and the infirm. If the claims made here are credible, the Crown must charge those responsible for the murder of Brigitte Stegemann."

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