Italy to BAN burqas in schools and limit number of foreign students, says PM Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is taking action to limit the impact of Muslim immigrants on her country.

Italy has taken on millions of immigrants from majority-Muslim countries because of its accessibility to boats carrying migrants across the Mediterranean Sea.

'In Italy, no one, in the name of a real or supposed tradition, can decide that a young woman must hide herself.'

On Sunday, Meloni said that the country will ban burqas in schools and also limit the number of foreign students allowed in each class.

"You must go to ⁠school with your face uncovered, and in Italy, no one, in the name of a real or supposed tradition, can decide that a young woman must hide herself," she said at an annual gathering of the youth in her party.

"A measure will soon be presented to a Cabinet meeting to legally establish a maximum number of foreign students per class," Meloni added. "It also requires parents of foreign students facing serious difficulties integrating into the school system to learn Italian and bans burqas and niqabs in schools."

About 12 in every 100 students in Italy are not citizens, according to one research study cited by NBC News. She argued that foreign students would have a tougher time integrating in schools with too many other foreign students.

"If there is only ⁠one child in a class who doesn’t understand Italian, that child will likely be able to learn the language and integrate quickly with the help of classmates and teachers," Meloni continued. "However, if the number of children who don’t understand the language becomes large — or even ⁠the majority — that is no longer integration; it is neglect."

Meloni was elected four years ago in part by Italians wanting a harder line against illegal immigration, and she has pressed for those policies despite criticism from the left.

She did not indicate what the numerical limit of foreign students might be.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace responded to the proposed ban in comments to Blaze News.

"It took a few years, but Meloni is finally living up to all her based rhetoric leading up to her election," he said.

RELATED: MASSIVE PROTEST against illegal migrants OVERRUNNING tiny Spanish province: 'Enough, Ceuta won't give up!'

CAIR did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Meloni previously threatened to shut down an immigration agreement with Spain after illegal migrants from Morocco overran the border of the Ceuta province in northern Africa.

"The images coming from Ceuta are shocking and demonstrate, once again, that uncontrolled illegal immigration poses a real threat to the security of Europe's borders," read a translated post from Meloni on July 30.

"We will not yield an inch on the issue of illegal immigration," she added.

The immigrant population in Italy has skyrocketed from about 423,000 in 1985 to about 5.8 million in 2024.

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