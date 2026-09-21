WATCH: 9/11 hero's father narrates powerful ad against Abdul El-Sayed

A political ad against Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed is being called one of the most powerful ads of this election period.

The video shows El-Sayed, who is running for U.S. Senate in Michigan, refusing to disavow the disturbing views of socialist streamer Hasan Piker, who has said that America "deserved" the 9/11 terror attacks.

'I'm not here to disavow people's views.'

"Some of you have heard about my son. His name was Todd Beamer," says David Beamer as photos flash of happier times with his son.

"He had little boys age 3 and a half and 1 and a half. He had a wife, Lisa. She was five months pregnant," he adds.

Todd Beamer was on the infamous United Flight 93 when Islamic terrorists hijacked the plane with intentions of crashing it into a prominent building, perhaps the U.S. Capitol. He was famously overheard on the phone call with a phone operator before passengers decided to confront the hijackers.

"They took a vote and decided, 'We need to fight back,'" his father says in the video.

"Then they responded to him, and he said, 'OK. Let's roll,'" phone operator Lisa Jefferson recounts.

Todd Beamer's actions and those of the passengers and crew likely saved many American lives. The plane crashed in a Pennsylvania field instead of hitting its intended target.

"Those 43 people on Flight 93 were not victims. They were killed in action," continues David Beamer.

"When I hear anyone suggest America deserves 9/11, my question is: Who would say that?" he concludes.

The ad continues with comments from Piker on livestreamed video defending the terrorists' actions.

"America deserved 9/11, dude. I'm saying it!" Piker said in 2019.

It concludes with El-Sayed refusing to reject Piker's views.

"Abdul, are there are any views that Hasan holds that you disavow?" asks a reporter.

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez REFUSES to distance herself from extremist influencer

"I'm not here to disavow people's views," El-Sayed says in the video.

Many online reacted emotionally to the political ad, which called on voters to reject El-Sayed and support Republican Mike Rogers.

In August, El-Sayed did refer to Piker's comments as "dumb" but did not say whether he would stop campaigning with the streamer.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!