Man-made 'climate change' SAVED America from icy doom: Study

So-called climate change gets a bad rap.

Manufactured fears over the climate have not only been weaponized for decades against Western industry, affordable energy, and consumer choice, but have also contributed to mental instability and the demographic crisis underway.

'We have jolted the system.'

Now, it turns out the alarmists may have been way off about everything — including the severity, impact, and timeline of anthropogenic climate change and even about climate change being a problem in the first place.

A new study published on Thursday in the esteemed journal Science shows that humanity's global heat generation has spared North America from freezing over once again.

During the most recent cold glacial period, better known as the Ice Age, most of Canada and the northern U.S. was buried under the Laurentide Ice Sheet. Ice thickness in some areas is estimated to have reached upwards of 2.48 miles, and the LIS, at its largest, stretched from Chicago to above the Arctic Circle.

Thousands of years ago, this sheet melted away such that today, all that remains of it is the Barnes Ice Cap on Baffin Island, Canada.

Having studied the LIS and its remains, researchers determined that roughly 3,600 years ago, the ice sheet had gotten as small as it was going to get, then began re-expanding around the time of the Resurrection, "marking the onset of the next glaciation."

RELATED: Start your engines! Climate experts now blame rising temperatures on reduced emissions.

Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto/Getty Images

According to the study, warming temperatures in the latter half of the 20th century staved off further glaciation.

"The new LIS reached maximum dimensions in ~1960 CE, after which anthropogenic summer warming resulted in a negative mass balance, ice margin recession, and the termination of the next glaciation," the researchers noted in the abstract for their paper.

According to the study, rising summer temperatures "is mirrored by the increase in net effective radiative forcing associated with the measured increase in well-mixed greenhouse gases (GHGs) since ~1750 CE." In other words, the industrial revolution and its fruits have saved America from a slow and icy invasion.

Geochemist Nicolas Young, an associate research professor at Columbia Climate School and co-author of the study, stated that another ice age "was just getting started, everything was normal, the next glaciation was about to happen — and yet it stopped."

"It's a very powerful example of how we have jolted the system," added Young.

This study also gives an out to the alarmists of yesteryear who clutched pearls about global cooling.

"It actually was happening," said Young. "They couldn't quite prove it, but now we sort of have the evidence."

Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory noted that while human emissions saved the continent from an icy fate, "technically we are still living in an ice age — the Late Cenozoic Ice Age — which started about 34 million years ago."

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