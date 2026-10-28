Vance blasts 'psychopath' El-Sayed over 'anti-white' hatred

Vice President JD Vance repeatedly torched Democrat Abdul El-Sayed on Tuesday, highlighting the radical's apparent hostility toward white Americans.

In his speech to rally-goers in Michigan, Vance hyped Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and characterized the battle underway for Michigan's Senate seat as a "proxy fight over whether America can be truly sovereign if it belongs to men who feel contempt and disdain and hatred for the United States of America."

'Michigan refuses to turn over its Senate seat to a man who would tear down this state and tear down this country.'

The vice president cast doubt on El-Sayed's patriotism, highlighting how the American-born Democrat has previously claimed foreign ties.

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El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants, stated in a Feb. 11, 2017, speech that he is an "immigrant from North Africa." El-Sayed also claimed Egyptian citizenship in a resume he shared on an academic networking site roughly a decade ago, reported the Washington Free Beacon.

He likewise stated previously that he has "dual citizenship," though his campaign later claimed that he "is not a dual citizen by any verifiable metric and never has been."

"Why would you tell people that you were not from the community that you're actually from?" asked Vance. "It's an insane claim to make."

The vice president added that El-Sayed's immigrant role-play "shouldn't be that surprising" in light of his apparent animus toward the United States and its people.

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Vance alluded to several of El-Sayed's controversial remarks, including his 2018 statement, "I believe we owe it to the world to open our doors, and we’re better because of it," and his advocacy in 2020 for defunding the police.

Earlier in the day, Vance told reporters that Abdul El-Sayed is a "little bit of a psychopath" who "maybe more than any Democrat running in the nation has engaged in a kind of explicitly anti-white racial hatred."

While the vice president did not provide specific examples, there are plenty to go on.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 Islamic terror attacks, El-Sayed reflected on what the day meant for Muslims in America. In his op-ed, El-Sayed complained about the government's post-9/11 focus on Islamic extremism, claiming that "it deliberately left the greatest threat to our security in the shadows — missing the most common source of American terrorism, 'homegrown' and 'radicalized' white men."

El-Sayed further claimed that "so much of our history" has been "stained" by white supremacy.

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JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images

The Democrat has also smeared Border Patrol agents as "white supremacists"; suggested American policing is rooted in white supremacy; stated "white nationalism is a lie"; and championed DEI and other race-based initiatives.

The El-Sayed campaign did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

During his speech in Michigan, Vance said, "We have to understand what happens when our nation gives into these kinds of people — to young men with zero attachment to its land or to its history."

The vice president likened El-Sayed to the rootless radicals now turning France upside down, suggesting that they are animated by a similar ingratitude and contempt.

"I think that this country belongs to the people who love it enough to defend it. I think it belongs to you, ladies and gentlemen," said Vance. "And I believe that the state of Michigan refuses to turn over its Senate seat to a man who would tear down this state and tear down this country."

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