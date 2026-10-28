Efforts by Melania Trump, Pope Leo continue to pay off in war-torn Ukrainian city

It took a Trump to cool the guns in one of Europe's most war-torn cities.

The ruined city of Oleshky in Ukraine's southern Kherson region has been occupied by Russian forces for over four years. In addition to the persistent threat of violence, the estimated 2,000 residents trapped in the city — a city flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam — have long faced severe food, water, and medicine shortages.

'Her personal involvement is crucial to the entire process.'

Some civilians reportedly began consuming soup made from garden weeds in recent months to survive.

After Pope Leo XIV urged Moscow and Kiev to agree to a ceasefire in the region, Melania Trump intervened and successfully brokered the deal. Mrs. Trump announced the ceasefire on Friday and gave an update on Tuesday.

The first lady said on Tuesday that "the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia took effect at 4:00am Moscow time on October 27, 2026."

"Timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid," continued Mrs. Trump. "The ceasefire’s geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys. General Valery Gerasimov, Joint Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has confirmed."

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's human rights commissioner, confirmed on Tuesday evening that both Russia and Ukraine were adhering to the agreement "in designated areas related to the humanitarian mission" and that there had been no violations recorded by either side.

This ceasefire comes after multiple previous attempts failed.

RELATED: First lady Melania Trump successfully negotiates ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for occupied city

Ron Sachs/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

According to Lubinets, the ceasefire — which he said was mediated and coordinated by Melania Trump and was holding firm without incident on Wednesday morning — will remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Yana Lantratova, Russia's human rights commissioner, expressed gratitude to Mrs. Trump, stating, "I would like to thank U.S. first lady Melania Trump once again for supporting the humanitarian mission and helping the residents of Alyoshki. Her personal involvement is crucial to the entire process. A huge thank-you also goes to Melania Trump’s team for their significant efforts in coordinating."

Per the terms of the ceasefire, an American media company will document the efforts by Russian and Ukrainian civilian teams to aid the people of Oleshky. Those who wish to leave the city will be provided with support and transportation. Melania Trump suggested that some civilians "will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine."

On Oct. 16, Pope Leo spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged for "a ceasefire to allow the delivery of food and medical assistance, and the voluntary and safe evacuation of the civilian population," according the Holy See Press Office.

Days later, the pope spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the request to Putin, emphasizing his hope that cooperation between the warring parties will ameliorate the humanitarian crisis.

Melania Trump told reporters on Saturday that "it is great to have [the] pope's support" and that she had spoken to the Ukrainian and Russian presidents about the ceasefire.

Mrs. Trump emphasized last week that the situation in Oleshky "is dire."

"The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks," said the first lady. "It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible."

According to the White House, the bleak circumstances in Oleshky were brought to the first lady's attention during a private discussion at her Fostering the Future Together event during the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

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