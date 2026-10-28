Glenn Beck: The far left just overplayed its hand — and it's about to backfire

The mainstream media initially claimed that the unrest sweeping France was simply about schools — but staying true to the mainstream media’s tendency to lie, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

And Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck knew it all along.

“The French are coming out and they’re saying, ‘Oh, I guess this really wasn’t all about schools.' This is about a Marxist takeover, and only the mainstream media is being dishonest about this,’” Glenn explains.

“Thank God most people do not pay attention to the mainstream media at this point,” he adds.

The masked rioters began their tirade a couple of weeks ago in the middle of France, breaking into a city hall and setting it on fire.

“That building opened in 1883 and it survived two world wars, but it didn’t survive the Marxists in the street,” Glenn says.

“Roof caves in, the bell tower comes down, the paintings on the wall go with it. And across France that weekend, about 2,400 people were arrested. That has continued, and it is getting worse and worse, and they are becoming more and more die-hard about it,” he continues.

“The French press spent a week explaining it. ‘Oh, this is just about school,’” he says. “The French didn’t need that explanation. They didn’t. They saw it with their own eyes.”

But the Marxists appear to have overplayed their hand.

“And the latest in polling, if the hard-left candidate makes a runoff for president next spring, he loses by more than two to one,” Glenn says.

“What is happening?” he asks. “Well, you can argue with a newspaper column. You can, but you cannot argue with your city burning down. And it’s happening everywhere. It’s not just in France. It’s the Italians, the Danes, the Dutch, the British, the Americans, the Spanish.”

“Different languages, different histories, all looking at the same thing happening on their own streets and arriving at exactly the same answer at the same time,” he continues.

“And the answer is no … I don’t want any of this,” he adds.

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