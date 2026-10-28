US ambassador shouts down Cuban officials trying to hijack UN speech: 'Back away! This isn't Havana!'

A delegation of Cuban officials interrupted a speech by U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz, which led to a heated shouting match.

Waltz was defending the U.S. embargo against the communist regime on the island nation when the Cuban delegation began pounding on their desks.

'Back up, ambassador! Back away! This isn't Havana! You're not going to intimidate me. Do you understand who you're dealing with?'

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called for a point of order from the U.N. presiding official before he furiously walked toward the podium where Waltz was speaking.

"You are a liar!" he yelled.

"Imagine what happens when someone asks these questions in Havana, not in a room full of ambassadors and cameras. Imagine what happens to those people if this is the intimidation and disruption that we see," Waltz said.

Rodriguez continued to yell.

"Your excellency, I know you don't like to hear this. This is America, my friend!" Waltz chided. "This is the United Nations. This isn't your communist dictatorship!"

Rodriguez continued to yell.

"You cannot silence me, and you cannot silence my colleagues!" Waltz added.

The presiding official promised to allow Rodriguez to speak, but he continued to yell and interrupt.

"This individual needs to back away from this podium! He's not going to intimidate me," Waltz said.

"Back up, ambassador! Back away! This isn't Havana! You're not going to intimidate me. Do you understand who you're dealing with?" Waltz yelled.

At this point, the presiding officer suspended the meeting.

"This is America. Back up!" Waltz yelled back.

Cuba has been suffering from a crippling embargo that has tightened under the Trump administration. The United Nations has voted against the U.S. embargo for decades, though the motion is largely symbolic.

RELATED: Woke 'Squad' member appears to confess to undermining Trump embargo on Cuba

Rodriguez accused Waltz of lying grossly and offending the dignity of the people of Cuba.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio may have heightened tensions with Cuba after he posted a message Friday many took as a provocation against the communist regime.

"To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba — now is the time," he wrote on social media. "The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!