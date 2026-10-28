The VFW should be fighting for veterans, not gender ideology

Democratic lawmakers want the Department of Veterans Affairs to reintroduce special taxpayer-funded support staff services dedicated to assisting veterans who want to “change” their gender. If they take Congress in November, they might be able to pressure the Trump administration to do just that.

If this happens, conservatives may have the Veterans of Foreign Wars to thank for it — even though veterans tend to be conservative and there is never a need for taxpayers to pay for gender transition treatments and recovery. In fact, it’s horrible for national security. But the VFW doesn’t seem to care.

Veterans need advocates, not another organization trying to earn a medal in the culture wars instead of taking care of our actual warfighters.

Most Americans think of their grandfathers, fathers, or uncles swapping stories with their fellow vets over a beer at the local VFW hall. They think of the organization as apolitical. The reality, however, is that the organization has increasingly become political — especially in support of left-wing causes.

The most prominent one is its advocacy for LGBT issues. This past summer, the VFW backed Pride Month and bragged about supporting Pride Month ever since President Bill Clinton issued the first presidential proclamation about it in 1999.

In 2019, VFW National Commander B.J. Lawrence delivered a congressional statement calling for additional resources specifically for LGBT veterans.

Lawrence sounded more like a woke corporate human resources department than the uniting voice of a veterans' champion when he discussed "health inequities" affecting different identity groups.

These woke health care policies became entrenched within the organization. Instead of expanding access to care for all veterans, VFW supported giving favored groups access to specialized care at taxpayer expense. Thankfully, President Trump has reversed that, axing dedicated LGBT Veteran Care Coordinator roles and reorganizing specialized support networks so they support every veteran, critics be damned.

Now, the Democrats have explicitly called for those dedicated positions to be restored, and the VFW is right on board. In congressional testimony last year, Nancy Springer, acting director of the VFW's National Legislative Service, explicitly supported bringing woke medicine back to the VA through legislation that would establish an equity and reconciliation commission designed to remedy “institutionalized discrimination,” whatever that means.

If the VFW is lobbying for identity-specific federal programs, it opens itself to legitimate questions about its priorities.

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Veterans are not all red or all blue. Some are conservative, some are liberal, and some are independent. They come from all backgrounds and walks of life, and they aren’t a monolithic political bloc. Regardless of their political views, they all deserve equal access to health care.

It doesn't matter where you, as an individual, stand on the question of gender “medicine.” We are all free to think what we want here in America. It does matter when a veteran organization wants taxpayers to fund surgeries and other procedures that don’t improve national security or enhance veteran care.

Veterans need advocates, not another organization trying to earn a medal in the culture wars instead of taking care of our actual warfighters.

The VFW already has a big job to do. It exists to “ensure that veterans are respected for their service, always receive their earned entitlements, and are recognized for the sacrifices they and their loved ones have made on behalf of this great country.”

That doesn't encompass partisan LGBT policy or advocating for dubious “gender-affirming” care.

Veterans are struggling to obtain mental health support, access medical treatment, navigate disability claims, and secure the benefits they earned through their service. The VFW should spend less time fighting over gender ideology and more time fighting for the veterans it was founded to serve.