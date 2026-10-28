Christians: Don't fall for Talarico's performative messaging

A pro-abortion U.S. Senate candidate in Texas is trying to pass himself off as a sincere Christian preacher. If he succeeds, he could be the deciding vote to allow abortion up to birth.

James Talarico has mangled Scripture to conceal the gaping chasm between Christianity and the Democratic Party's extreme abortion agenda. Currently, 210 House Democrats and the entire Democratic Senate caucus support abortion-up-to-birth legislation: the so-called Women's Health Protection Act. And Democrats only need to win a few Senate races to build a pro-abortion majority.

Texas voters should look at this moral grandstanding and utterly reject it.

It is critically important for pro-life voters to get informed and frustrate his attempt to sneak these radical views past Texans.

Talarico's voting record includes opposing protecting children born alive after a botched abortion and fighting to block or repeal crucial protections for the unborn in Texas. Following the Jackson v. Dobbs decision, Talarico begged President Joe Biden to undermine Texas laws by making abortionists federal employees and putting abortion clinics on federal land.

Talarico repeated these requests during a speech as part of an appeal to restore the "soul" of the country and to imitate Jesus. However, Talarico did not explain what was so Christ-like about ensuring that abortionists can dismember babies immediately before birth.

Faithful Christians deserve better than being represented by such a pro-abortion extremist. But Talarico is trying to appeal to Texas Christians, aided by glowing profiles from outlets such as Politico and the New York Times, which have portrayed him as a model Christian statesman.

This is why it is essential that voters look at his discrediting approach to Scripture. If they do, they will notice a clear pattern of a shameless politician abusing key passages to push an extreme abortion agenda.

On "The Joe Rogan Experience" in July of last year, Talarico was asked to provide biblical evidence for his abortion views. He outrageously chose to use Mary's agreement to conceive the Savior as part of his pro-abortion argument. Talarico even told Joe Rogan that the Torah might contain instructions for how to commit an abortion. This is, of course, totally false. Instead, the Torah contains God's words carved in stone: "You shall not murder."

Talarico also used Scripture to argue that life begins "at first breath" in a clear attempt to undermine the humanity of the unborn.

During a discussion on "The Ezra Klein Show" earlier this year, Talarico warned that Christians would be judged by whether they feed the hungry and care for the sick, before moving on to defend abortion. However, he voted against a bill to ensure care for babies born alive after abortions.

By contrast, his pro-life colleagues voted to feed the hungry, to give drink to the thirsty, and to offer care to the most vulnerable of the sick.

Talarico maintains this absurd approach to Scripture not just on the campaign trail but in his sermons as well. In 2022, he suggested that defending the unborn was “Christo-fascism" and that "nothing is more un-Christian than" Texas' laws protecting the unborn.

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Talarico, who has described God as "nonbinary," claimed during his abortion sermon that "the Bible sometimes describes God as a female, calling her Sophia." He also claimed that "our trans community needs abortion care too."

In light of such statements and Talarico's record, Texas voters should look at this moral grandstanding and utterly reject it.

Talarico tends to contrast himself morally with his opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, as if he were the Pharisee who thanked God that he was not like other men. But here is the most fundamental moral contrast that swamps all others: Talarico has tried to undermine Texas' laws protecting the unborn. Paxton has defended them.

Talarico stayed silent when a surrogate mother, pressured to abort her baby, fled to Texas. She did so reportedly due to concerns that the biological parents would deny the baby life-saving care. Paxton welcomed and defended her and her child.

But Talarico's arguments will not go unchallenged. Because informed pro-life Texans are the key to Talarico's defeat, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is investing $2 million in Texas races. This effort includes the Senate race between Talarico and Paxton. SBA is putting $500,000 behind a compelling new ad from the Women Speak Out PAC, which fiercely calls out Talarico's radical abortion proposals.

Pro-life Christians fighting for the least among us, the vulnerable unborn, have the power to block Talarico and prevent a pro-abortion majority from taking power in Congress.