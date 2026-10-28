4-year-old child found dead in Atlanta — cops arrest friend of the mother more than 100 miles away

Atlanta police investigating the tragic death of a 4-year-old boy have arrested a friend of the boy's mother.

Police said they were called to a townhome in a gated community in southwest Atlanta on Monday evening at about 7:15 p.m. for a welfare check.

'He was 4. He was just the sweetest little boy ever, always smiling, and he loved his mommy.'

After forcing their way into the home, police found the child deceased inside. They tried to resuscitate the child, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Police determined that 32-year-old Jasmaine Smoak had allegedly fled from the scene with three children.

Smoak's vehicle was tracked by license plate reader technology to Washington, Georgia, in Wilkes County. She was arrested without incident, and the three children were recovered.

One of the children had visible injuries and was hospitalized for treatment at a local hospital in Wilkes County.

Smoak was charged with one count of second-degree cruelty to children and one count of concealing the death of another.

Atlanta police said that Smoak was a friend of the mother of the deceased boy.

"He was 4. He was just the sweetest little boy ever, always smiling, and he loved his mommy," said the boy's aunt to WXIA-TV.

She said the injured boy was his brother and that he was in critical condition.

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Police said the investigation was active and ongoing.

"My hat is off to our deputies and the Atlanta Homicide Detectives for their dedication, professionalism, and determination in bringing this matter to a swift resolution," said Wilkes County Sheriff Darrell Powers.

"While most people were sleeping, these men and women were hard at work making sure this individual was located and taken into custody," he added.

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