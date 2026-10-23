First lady Melania Trump successfully negotiates ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for occupied city

Humanitarian aid will be arriving for the residents of a Ukrainian city thanks to the efforts of first lady Melania Trump.

The first lady said in a press release Friday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to cease military action in the city of Oleshky and allow a civilian evacuation.

'What she wants to do is save children, and that’s her focus. ... She wants to see babies come back to their families.'

"The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water," she said in the press release.

"The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks," she added. "It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible."

The limited ceasefire will begin Thursday.

President Donald Trump responded to the agreement during a question-and-answer period with reporters in Washington, D.C.

"What she wants to do is save children, and that’s her focus," he said. "Both sides are cooperating with her, so she's doing a very good job."

"She wants to see babies come back to their families. And that's between Russia and Ukraine," he added.

The first lady also said in her press release that the evacuation would allow people to leave for Russia as well as other parts of Ukraine.

"I have also secured an impartial American media organization to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process," she added. "This will play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected."

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The war has been ravaging Ukraine since Russia invaded in Feb. 2022.

Oleshky was captured by Russia on its first day of the invasion and has been occupied since then. At one time it had about 24,000 residents.

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