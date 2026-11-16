Democratic New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill tried to shut down a speaking invitation for Greg Bovino, the former Border Patrol leader, and he promptly fired back a mocking response.

Bovino left his command role after two lethal shootings involving immigration enforcement agents, and he retired later in 2026.

'Spoken like a true lib who puts illegals aliens before her own citizens.'

Sherrill objected to the Republicans at Rutgers University inviting Bovino to speak.

"I’m deeply disappointed in the Rutgers Republicans Club’s decision to invite Greg Bovino to speak on campus. Giving him a platform is the wrong decision," she wrote Monday in a post on social media.

"People can agree that border security is important and the need for immigration reform is urgent," she added. "They can also reject the cruel policies of officials like Greg Bovino that cost people their lives."

The governor went on to commit to ensuring there is enough security at the event to protect anyone who attends.

"I would hope that those in attendance use that opportunity to ask him why he chose cruelty over humanity and put Americans’ lives at risk in their own communities," she added. "They should also ask him what he makes of Americans’ overwhelming rejection of his policies in the midterms."

In comments to Blaze News, Bovino accused "Gubner" Sherrill of timing her announcement to inspire political violence.

"This is typical of a gubner of her ilk. She threw that out there a few hours before the event to foment violence in hopes radicalized elements will form to attack conservatives. I saw this tactic by other governors and politicians in those cities last year. This modus operandi by communists and socialists includes sending a 'caring' message to unwitting constituents which serves a main purpose of calling out cannon fodder extremists, who actually believe the garbage she is spewing, to maim and kill (RIP Charlie Kirk)," he said.

"The one thing, though, that is absent here is a counter call from Republicans," he added. "This is why and how they had their lunch eaten on Terrible Tuesday. Their limp-wristed, emasculated response to anything but amnesty is why I am here in the first place — to speak to an abandoned youth. Just like the U.S. Border Patrol did not abandon inner city blacks during our highly effective operations, I won’t abandon young people who have, and will have, their future taken from them by mass immigration of legal and illegal aliens."

Bovino also responded to Sherrill on social media.

"Gubner, I am deeply disappointed in your penchant for using the Governor’s Office to limit Constitutional rights of Americans," he wrote. "This coming from someone who cheated at the Naval Academy ( you weren’t allowed to walk), and enriched yourself via insider trading in defense stocks as a Congressgirl — priceless."

Bovino is correct that Sherrill wasn't allowed to walk at her 1994 commencement over a cheating scandal, but she has claimed that she was punished for refusing to turn in classmates. The New York Times reported on possible conflicts related to Sherrill's stock-trading and her seat on the House Armed Services Committee, but there are no clear claims of enrichment from insider-trading.

Then he added another remark: "Spoken like a true lib who puts illegals [sic] aliens before her own citizens."

The Rutgers Republicans also excoriated the governor's remarks.

"It is deeply troubling that the governor of a free nation is condemning a basic, universal, and god given right to free speech. Condemning us for our universal basic right sets an extremely dangerous precedent," the group wrote on social media Monday.

"Mikie Sherrill’s social media posts about our organization show where the NJ government’s priorities lie, not in helping the citizens, but silencing opposition," the group added. "Like a dictatorship…"

The group also added other posts calling for Sherrill to be impeached.

Many on the left have blamed Bovino for the policies under which anti-ICE protesters Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti were shot and killed while trying to interfere with federal immigration operations.

RELATED: Shocking video of Minneapolis lethal shooting from ICE agent's perspective released

Bovino also launched an invective against Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) for piling on against the Rutgers Republican club.

"Greg Bovino led the ICE raids in Minneapolis," Pallone wrote. "Responsibility for the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti — two American citizens — lies at his feet. Inviting someone like him to speak at our state university was wrong. New Jersey values liberty and inclusivity, not hatred."

"Another ' representative ' who values illegal aliens and anarchy over American citizens. Now THAT is true hatred," Bovino responded.

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