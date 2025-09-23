'Tripled her net worth': Democrat gubernatorial candidate slammed for suspected insider trading

New Jersey gubernatorial candidates clashed at the first of two debates on Sunday ahead of the November 4 election. Though left unmentioned by legacy media outlets, Democrat candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill has yet to answer some serious questions about alleged insider trading.

Sherrill's opponent, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, and other Republican groups have been sounding the alarm on what appears to be a record of undisclosed stock trades by Sherrill that may have greatly enhanced her net worth.

Sherrill 'raked in over $7 MILLION from stock trades while in Congress — and broke the law doing it.'

“In the several years that she’s been in Congress, she’s tripled her net worth,” Ciattarelli claimed during Sunday's debate.

In a clip from Charlamagne tha God's "The Breakfast Club" podcast posted by the Republican Governors Association, Sherrill was asked if she made $7 million in stock trading. In a stilted answer, Sherrill said, "I, I haven't ... I, I don't believe I did, but I'd have to go see what, what that was alluding to, again what kinda came from ..."

The official GOP X account echoed this accusation on Monday, saying Sherrill "raked in over $7 MILLION from stock trades while in Congress — and broke the law doing it."

According to the Washington Free Beacon's comparison of Sherrill's 2019 and 2024 financial disclosures, Sherrill reported assets in the range of $733,209 and $4,321,000 in 2019. In 2024, her reported assets grew between the range of $4,840,076 and $13,975,000. The $7 million benchmark is a calculation of the averages of these ranges.

Members of Congress make a yearly salary of $174,000, according to congress.gov. Sherrill was first elected to Congress in 2018.

The Free Beacon noted concerns about Sherrill's stock portfolio during the pandemic, which has grown immensely in the ensuing years. She was also reportedly fined $400 in December for failing to disclose $350,000 in stocks from her husband's company, UBS, where he is an executive.

The New York Post reported that Sherrill currently has a commanding lead in the polls except for an internally commissioned poll from Ciattarelli's campaign, which gives him the lead by a slim margin.

