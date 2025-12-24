Delaware state trooper killed in shooting at DMV facility — one suspect killed, police say

A Delaware state trooper was killed in a shooting Tuesday at a DMV facility in New Castle County, according to police.

Law enforcement officials responded to an active shooter situation at the facility in Minquadale on Hessler Boulevard at about 2 p.m.

'They said a guy just walked up to the motor vehicle and just started shooting. It don't have to be like that.'

"Law enforcement acted swiftly to secure the scene, and the shooter has been confirmed deceased," Gov. Matt Meyer (D) wrote on social media. "State and local law enforcement are on the scene and coordinating response efforts. Please avoid the area and follow guidance from authorities."

He added that there was no active threat to the public.

Video from inside the facility showed what appeared to be bullet damage in a window, but it was unclear whether the gunfire came from within or from outside.

"It's just really sad. Like, when does it stop?" said Roxzanne Johnson to WPVI-TV. "They said a guy just walked up to the motor vehicle and just started shooting. It don't have to be like that."

Others at the scene were treated for minor injuries, including a 40-year-old woman as well as a 35-year-old for shortness of breath.

WPVI also reported that the facility might have had an officer stationed at the scene before the shooting.

Officials told the public to stay away from the scene as the investigation continued.

