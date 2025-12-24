The FORGOTTEN voice behind 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

The iconic voice that sings the song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” from the animated special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” ensured the tune has stayed a classic for ages — but the man behind the voice was never given credit.

“They needed somebody that could bring the Grinch, somebody who had a scowl that could match the Grinch. And that’s when the guy who was never named comes into the picture and walks into the studio,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck explains.

“And somewhere in a Los Angeles recording booth late at night, I think 1966, he steps up into a booth, up to a microphone, and his voice is so deep, it’s almost as if it rolled out of the earth itself,” he continues.

“He steps up to the microphone, and he records the now really super famous anthem in ‘The Grinch,’” he adds.

The song may only be six verses, but while he recorded the song, the crew and those who worked on it said that “they knew that that performance would outlive all of them.”

“They put it in the show. The show airs. Credits roll. His name’s not on it. Not a mention, not a whisper,” Glenn says.

While he was never officially given credit, the man who delivered what Glenn calls “one of the most unforgettable performances in Christmas history” was named Thurl Ravenscroft.

“His name is nowhere to be found, but it should be. And it should be remembered, because he’s great,” Glenn adds.

