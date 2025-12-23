Kids were 'playing' at a luxury resort pool. It all ended with Florida woman arrested, charged with aggravated child abuse.

A Florida woman found herself in handcuffs in what was supposed to be a fun family vacation at a luxury resort after she became physical with a 6-year-old boy at a pool, according to police.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies responded to a report of a battery involving a child around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Gaylord Palms Hotel — a four-star resort in Kissimmee.

"Witnesses reported that three children were playing in the pool when the splashing became aggressive," the statement reads.

Police said 36-year-old Tiffany Lee Griffith of Fort Myers "entered the pool and yelled at a 6-year-old boy after he allegedly dunked her 6-year-old son underwater."

The sheriff's office claimed Griffith "placed her hands on the victim's shoulders and forcibly dunked him underwater for several seconds."

The alleged victim rushed out of the resort pool "visibly upset and suffering from a nosebleed." The child reported the alleged incident to his parents, according to police.

Griffith then began yelling at the mother of the alleged victim before leaving the area, police said. Deputies located and arrested Griffith.

The Osceola News-Gazette obtained the police report which stated, "After Tiffany was placed under arrest, she made spontaneous statements expressing remorse for what had occurred."

The police report added, "It should also be noted that alcohol was believed to be a possible factor in this incident, according to hotel security."

During her arrest, Griffith allegedly "understood and agreed to her [Miranda] rights. ... She further stated she could recite them due to being a former law enforcement officer."

Griffith was taken to the Osceola County Jail, and she was charged with aggravated child abuse.

According to the affidavit obtained by People magazine, Griffith told investigators she entered the pool to protect her child; she claimed he's nonverbal and has autism.

"I was protecting my son," Griffith told deputies, according to the affidavit.

Griffith told police she feared her son would be "drowned" by the other child, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, investigators said they reviewed security footage at the resort, and it matched a witness' account of the incident.

During Griffith's first court appearance Monday, a judge found probable cause and ordered her held without bond, according to WINK-TV. The judge also ordered Griffith to have no contact with the child or the child's family.

The Gaylord Palms Hotel did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

