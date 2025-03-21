Florida woman couldn't take her dog on flight — so she drowned animal in airport bathroom: Police

A Florida woman was told she could not bring her dog aboard a flight departing Orlando International Airport, so she drowned her dog in an airport bathroom, according to police.

Alison Agatha Lawrence, 57, was arrested March 18. She was charged with aggravated animal abuse — a third-degree felony, according to an arrest record.

'This is not a bottle of water or an oversized bottle of shampoo.'

Lawrence was taken into custody in Clermont and then transported to the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

On Dec. 16, 2024, officers with the Orlando Police Department responded to reports that an airport employee found a "dead animal" inside a woman's public restroom located before the security checkpoint.

WESH-TV reported that Lawrence brought her small, white, 9-year-old Miniature Schnauzer dog named Tywinn to the Orlando International Airport to board a flight to Bogota, Colombia.

Police said surveillance video shows Lawrence and her dog at the airport talking with an airline employee.

"Sources said she was trying to board a flight but didn’t have the right paperwork to allow the dog to board and couldn’t take it," WFTV-TV reported.

Sources told the news outlet that Lawrence allegedly drowned her pet in an airport bathroom.

Lawrence "is believed to have taken extreme and tragic action by killing the dog," the Orlando Police Department stated.

Officers were reportedly taken to a trash bag containing the dead dog and several dog accessories.

A female airport employee allegedly told police that she saw a woman sitting on the bathroom floor of a stall, cleaning up "a lot of water and a lot of dog food."

The employee had to tend to a "cleanup emergency," but when she returned approximately 20 minutes later, she reportedly witnessed Lawrence exit the stall and leave with a purse and suitcase.

At that time, the employee removed the trash bag from the canister and discovered the dead dog because the bag was heavier than normal, according to the affidavit. WOFL-TV reported that the dog's body "was wet and warm."

A necropsy was performed later, and it was determined that the dog likely died from drowning.

Animal services used the dog's microchip to locate Lawrence.

Police said Lawerence's name and contact information were on the dog tag of the deceased animal. The name on the dog tag matched Lawrence's passport that she used to board her flight.

After the dog's death, Lawrence proceeded through security and eventually boarded her flight to Colombia, the probable cause statement said.

"The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority fully cooperates with all law enforcement officials regarding possible criminal activity on airport property," a spokesperson for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority stated.

Bryan Wilson — of the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida — told WKMG-TV, “Obviously, we were shocked when we heard a woman had effectively drowned her companion animal all because she couldn’t get on a plane. This is not a bottle of water or an oversized bottle of shampoo.”

You can watch a local newscast from WESH regarding the dead dog here.

