Gov. Abbott takes action against 'progressive DAs' after horrendous case involving Austin grade school

A case involving an alleged career criminal threatening to kill elementary school students in Austin has prompted Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to take decisive actions against "progressive DAs."

Abbott cited claims from the Austin Justice watchdog group that Michael Nnaji had been arrested over 34 cases since 2019 but was released or had charges reduced by lenient prosecutors.

Nnaji allegedly "banged on the locked glass doors" of Padrón Elementary School in Austin in Oct. 2024 and screamed "I'm going to go inside and kill, I'm gonna find a way to get in."

The man skipped court after being released on bond, according to Austin Justice, and had charges dropped over a Dec. 5 trespass at a gas station while he was fleeing justice over the school threat charges.

Abbott wrote on social media Monday that he would push legislation to reel in progressive district attorneys.

"I am calling for legislation that creates a Chief State Prosecutor to actually prosecute criminals like this that DAs in places like Austin refuse to prosecute," he wrote.

"Progressive DAs are literally leading to the murder of Texans," Abbott added. "Those DAs must be held accountable and prosecutorial power must be shifted to actual prosecutors."

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk backed the proposal in a statement on social media.

"This is a great idea! I initially read this as 'let's prosecute DAs that refuse to prosecute,' which is also a good idea," he posted, adding a laughing emoji.

Prosecutorial discretion under current Texas law lies with local prosecutors who are elected by the voters.

