New Blaze Originals documentary: 'Bought and Paid For: How Politicians Get Filthy Rich' – LIVESTREAM TODAY

“Give me your tired, your poor

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

“Give me your cunning, money-hungry politicians

Starving for riches and power.”

You know that’s not how the poem goes.

And yet, take one look at our fabulously wealthy members of Congress (ahem, Nancy Pelosi) – whose salaries range from $174k to $223.5k per year – and it’s obvious America has become a place where those who are supposed to serve the country are actually exploiting their positions of power for personal gain.

It turns out earning a degree, starting a business, or even taking a job on Wall Street isn’t the easiest way to earn the big bucks in the United States.

But getting elected to Congress? Now, that’s a surefire way to line your pockets for life.

What would it be like if you were able to buy shares in companies you regulate, or invest in defense contractors right before a war breaks out, or sell your stocks because you found out before everyone else there’s going to be a global pandemic?

We wanted answers to those questions, so we sent James Poulos and the Blaze Originals team to Washington, D.C., to expose how members of Congress get filthy rich.

Featuring X user Unusual Whales, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), and former U.S. Rep. George Santos, this documentary shines a light into the shady dealings of America’s corrupt politicians.

