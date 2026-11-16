Progressives promise voters cheaper housing, affordable health care, and a better quality of life. But what happens when the government takes control of delivering those promises?

BlazeTV host Nick Freitas breaks down the economic contradictions behind the left’s affordability agenda, arguing that policies designed to punish production and reward dependency ultimately create more need and less prosperity.

“Their desire to want people to be able to live a good life, to be able to own a home, to be able to have quality health care, all these things are positive,” Freitas explains.





“I don’t have any problem with their desired instinct with respect to how people can live,” he says, but argues that the problem begins when achieving those goals requires the government to control the process.

“You can have free housing from the government, but the housing will look like whatever the government says the housing looks like. And now if you don’t like it, tough, because they control it,” he says.

“When you punish producers in order to reward people that are not producing at the same level, you’re going to get less production and you’re going to get more need,” he adds.

While the idea might appear to be a “nice-sounding moral principle,” Freitas argues that applying it on a national scale will produce exactly the opposite of what progressives promise: less production and greater dependency.

“That’s why people are fleeing blue states,” he says.

And while Democrat politicians may convince voters that their promises are morally appealing, Freitas explains that their economic beliefs are “economic nonsense.”

“And it is so easy to explain how it is nonsense. But none of that matters if they did a better job convincing the voters that they actually care,” he says.

“None of it matters if the people that they thought cared didn’t do the things that they said they would do,” he continues.

“So here we are,” he adds. “Democrats are about to make the economy far less affordable.”