The ousting of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sent shockwaves throughout the internet last week. But as everyone debates whether his mistress was a Chinese spy or if any company secrets were leaked to the CCP, the bigger story is the advanced Nvidia chips that illegally ended up on Chinese soil and how they got there in the first place.

In October 2022, the Biden administration banned the leading makers of graphics processing units — namely Nvidia and AMD — from selling their most advanced AI hardware to China and Russia. Under the regulations, Nvidia’s advanced A100 GPU, flagship H100 GPU, and later, the next-generation H200, were set aside for domestic use and sale to select international allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and Japan.

Despite the U.S. government’s attempts to keep the best Nvidia hardware out of Chinese data centers, between 290,000 and 1.6 million advanced Nvidia GPUs reportedly made it to China through last year.

Additional countries — including Iran, North Korea, and Sudan — were added to the ban list in the following years to shore up the United States’ national security and ensure AI dominance.

The Trump administration threw Nvidia and China a bone in 2025, allowing the GPU giant to sell a downgraded version of the H100 to China, which the U.S. government subsequently banned and reinstated amid ongoing security concerns.

Despite the U.S. government’s attempts to keep the best Nvidia hardware out of Chinese data centers, independent research institute Epoch AI believes that between 290,000 and 1.6 million advanced Nvidia GPUs made it to China through last year. No data is available for shipments in 2026.

This estimate is further backed up by claims from AI researcher and former OpenAI employee Will DePue. In a scathing post on X, he wrote:

I’ve found conclusive forensic evidence that the top 4 Chinese AI labs — DeepSeek, Moonshot, MiniMax and Ant Group — have built their newest models on NVIDIA’s most advanced Blackwell chips, which are barred from export to China.



This sounds insane, but I discovered that almost every AI model carries a hidden signature of the GPU that trained it. When a model is first set up, the starting values of its weights are laid out in a pattern that depends on the exact GPU. Each combination of GPU and seed number produces a unique pattern—a sort of fingerprint of the hardware used to create the model. Traces of that pattern survive training into the published model.



Again, this evidence isn’t based on any insider information or leaking. It’s based on a forensic analysis of the model weights released by the companies themselves.

The question is how.

RELATED: Nvidia CEO admits to affair — as suspected lover is accused of smuggling banned chips to China-linked cutouts

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Smugglers reportedly used a loophole in the restriction system to purchase GPUs and ship them to an approved international port. The GPUs were then reportedly offloaded to another vessel and brought the rest of the way to China, where they were installed and illegally used to train China’s top AI models.

One of the companies allegedly leading this charge was Megaspeed, a cloud and AI infrastructure group based in Singapore. Originally founded as a Chinese gaming company called 7Road International, Megaspeed was acquired and renamed in 2023 by one Alice Huang, aka Huang Le — the same Alice who later had a romantic affair with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

Alice Huang reportedly used her new connection with Jensen to gain Nvidia Cloud Partner status. As an NCP, Megaspeed was designated as an AI cloud provider, permitting it to purchase and install Nvidia's top GPUs in its data centers. So far, Bloomberg found evidence that some of these GPUs were installed in data centers based in Shanghai, and Crypto Briefing reported that more advanced Nvidia GPUs were found unpacked but not installed at a Megaspeed data center in Malaysia.

Alice Huang resigned from Megaspeed in August 2025, months after she and the company were investigated by Singapore police. During the eight-month investigation, Singapore police held Alice Huang’s passport to ensure she couldn’t leave the country. However, the investigation failed to turn up any incriminating evidence, and her passport was returned, though not before they said she couldn’t return to the country.

Now all eyes are on Nvidia and whether the company was knowingly involved in illegally routing its GPUs to China.

In an interview on Fox News, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent implored Nvidia to provide answers: “What was the culture at Nvidia?

“And were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings? And I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel.”

Nvidia was quick to comply when the story revolved around Jensen’s affair and Alice’s alleged connection as a Chinese spy. The board wrote in an official statement on November 8:

The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders.



While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information.

RELATED: The CEO of Nvidia just resigned over his messy Chinese suspected spy affair. Here's who will probably take over.

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Two days later, Nvidia's board hired former acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon Kim and his firm to investigate the matter. Jensen Huang resigned from his post as CEO two days after that.

However, now that the spy narrative is cracking apart, the company has not issued any statements about how the conversation has shifted to scrutinize Nvidia's broader involvement in the plot. Blaze News reached out to Nvidia to clarify if the board and counsel are investigating Nvidia’s seemingly complicit involvement, but we did not hear back by the deadline.

In the meantime, a "Stand with Jensen" petition is gaining traction online with 186,000 signatures and counting. Only time will tell if he is reinstated.

So far, no charges have been filed against former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang or Alice Huang by any government, foreign or domestic. There’s no hard evidence that Jensen knew about Megaspeed’s supposed connection with a plot to route Nvidia GPUs through approved regions to China, nor is there proof that Alice was complicit.

Nvidia has also not been found to have committed any wrongdoing.

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