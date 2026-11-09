Nvidia CEO admits to affair — as suspected lover is accused of smuggling banned chips to China-linked cutouts

The story has as much worldwide implications as a typical James Bond movie, but unfortunately for those involved, this is real life.

While it's not uncommon for the United States government to declare Chinese companies are working for the country's ruling party, when Washington recently alleged that the head of a top data center company was causing information to be harvested by Beijing, it sparked a lot of complications.

'It is always dark for as long as it has been here.'

The situation escalated quickly as news broke purporting to substantiate the allegations. A Singapore-registered firm called Megaspeed bought 136,000 Nvidia GPUs over the course of 2025-2026, totaling around $2 billion, Tech Insider reported.

In 2023, Alice Huang — real name Huang Le, no relation to Jensen — was named managing director of Megaspeed. According to a New York Times report, Washington believes and alleges Huang Le has been passing information onto Chinese intelligence while also amassing the computer chips for her nation.

The report stated that American intelligence officials suspected that Huang Le was helping China evade American restrictions on its ability to acquire advanced chips and that she was providing information to China based on her direct personal access to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

To make matters worse, in the wake of U.S. intelligence allegations that Huang was carrying on a "close relationship" with a female spy for China, he is now suspected of carrying on a significant romantic affair with Huang Le. Bowing to pressure, the CEO sent a company-wide email admitting to his infidelity but without naming names.

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"I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," Huang wrote.

"Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, Nvidia’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully," he wrote, per the Verge.

At the same time, the sales of Nvidia tech to Megaspeed and other companies have come under the microscope after reports have alleged that several of the companies in question are seemingly shell corporations or operating at suspiciously low capacity.

Two of the Nvidia buyers, New Matrix and Maginfra, were reported by Singaporean outlet the Business Times as being mostly vacant.

Maginfra had received a license to assemble Nvidia chips into AI servers earlier in 2026, but its office was found to be seemingly deserted when a NYT reporter visited it in September.

Same story goes for New Matrix, whose office also appeared uninhabited.

Both companies were approved to acquire Nvidia's H200 GPUs.

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As for Megaspeed, its office was vacant, too, when the Straights Times paid them a visit in October. Located on the seventh floor of a Singapore office building called the Ocean Financial Centre, a tenant allegedly told a reporter that the office has always appeared to be unoccupied.

"It is always dark for as long as it has been here," the tenant in the building said while on her way to lunch. "I hardly see anyone visiting or in the office."

While Singapore police have confirmed publicly that it is investigating Megaspeed, the force has denied it is looking into Huang Le for having ties to mainland China.

"We would like to make clear that neither the Singapore government nor its officials said this. And there were no such investigations conducted in respect of Alice Huang," Singapore’s home affairs ministry said, per the South China Morning Post.

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