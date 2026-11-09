Dave Chappelle under fire over brutal Charlie Kirk commentary — Erika Kirk responds: 'Beyond disgusting'

Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle has gone viral for his political commentary once again, but this time it wasn't for a laugh-out-loud joke.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated during a campus event in Utah in September 2025, and Chappelle devoted a substantial portion of his recent Madison Square Garden set to the slain conservative activist, according to audience members.

'There was no bit. There was no joke.'

As his remarks circulated online, attendees pushed back on the idea that Chappelle was being taken out of context. They said the comments were as brutal as they sounded.

Out Yondr

Chappelle performed at Madison Square Garden on Friday and Saturday in phone-free shows, with audience members required to secure their devices in Yondr pouches. But a snippet made its way online revealing the comedian's remarks about Kirk.

"I feel f**ked up saying this. It's scary being a public speaker," Chappelle said on stage.

"Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn't say this publicly, but I feel better."

He continued, per Variety: "I know I shouldn’t say that, but it's just a feeling. I didn't ask to feel this way ... I just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'"

Chappelle is known for roping audiences in with shocking, one-sided comments before delivering a punchline that complicates the premise. But several people who said they attended one of the MSG shows claimed there was no missing context that would soften the blow for Kirk supporters.

Author Rob Henderson quoted Chappelle to his 225,000-plus X followers and described the comments as "particularly odd."

"Forcing yourself to be voluntarily giddy about someone's murder would be strange," he added.

"I was at this MSG Chappelle show, there was no context," said X account Dr. Johnny, which has more than 20,000 followers. "He ripped on Trump and Charlie Kirk for half of his act it was weird."

Another person who said he attended claimed Chappelle joked about Kirk "looking up from hell."

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'Moral decay'

Kirk's widow, Erika, responded Sunday with a post condemning comedians, podcasters, and commentators who laugh at her husband's death.

"A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together," Erika wrote. "You do not have to agree with someone's politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates."

Her reference to podcasters came after progressive hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laughed while reading a post about "digging up" Kirk and "doing it again." The pair later apologized, while sponsors began distancing themselves from the show.

"We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast," Cash App said.

Zenni eyewear said it had canceled advertising on the podcast. Chewy, meanwhile, said it did not sponsor or support the show and condemned the hosts' comments.

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No punchline

YouTuber Amir Odom, who has more than 830,000 subscribers, recalled Chappelle's remarks as "uncomfortable" and said he was stunned as audience members left during the routine.

Odom said he attended the event — even showing the lanyard he received when locking up his phone at the venue — and similarly argued that the circulating clip was not omitting some later punchline that changed the meaning.

"[Chappelle] just went on to just relay more information about why he didn't like Charlie Kirk and how Charlie Kirk is racist, and he just went on, and he even talked about Candace Owens," Odom explained.

"There was no bit. There was no joke. There was no tieback to it," he said.

Odom thought Chappelle may have been "trying to highlight the hypocrisy of people being able to make George Floyd jokes and finding that funny." But even by the standards of dark humor, he said, remarks about Kirk's death often amounted to "either just statements or just very cringe stuff."

Without a recording of Chappelle's full set, the complete context remains unavailable. But the accounts of multiple attendees suggest the remarks went well beyond the short clip circulating online and included extended commentary about Kirk rather than a later punchline that reversed the premise.

Chappelle has not publicly addressed the controversy. His representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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