Russell Brand receives shocking sentence for rape and sexual assault

A judge in Britain handed down a stark sentence for comedian and movie star Russell Brand.

The 51-year-old was convicted of four of seven charges related to various incidents where he allegedly sexually assaulted women between 1999 and 2009.

'You were clever — and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator.'

On Monday, Judge Joel Bennathan sentenced Brand to 10 years and six months in prison.

"About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous," Bennathan said. "You were clever — and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator."

One of the victims spoke at the sentencing hearing Monday.

"For many years as his star was rising, it was impossible to escape seeing him all over the media, being celebrated for his disgusting behavior against women like it was all a joke," she said. "There were many times I felt visibly sick at the sight of him parading around thinking he can get away with anything."

Other victims submitted written impact statements that were given to the prosecutor.

Brand has maintained that he never coerced anyone and that every sexual interaction he had was voluntary.

"As I’ve repeatedly stated publicly," he said during police questioning in Dec. 2023, "I led a very promiscuous life in the past, which I’ve spent years openly denouncing. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual sexual activity."

The trial lasted about four weeks, and the jury had deliberated about eight hours over two days before coming to their decision. A prisoner can be released on a kind of probation in the British criminal system after serving two-thirds of a prison sentence.

Brand may face more charges, as London's Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating two other allegations of rape.

"Brand used his influence, status, and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women," read a statement from Andy Furphy of London’s Metropolitan Police. "As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement."

RELATED: Russell Brand’s 'How to Become a Christian': A superficial, self-serving memoir of conversion

Among the evidence cited during the trial was an excerpt from Brand's own memoir, released in 2007.

"If I want something — whether it’s a job or a woman — I will determinedly, resolutely, remove anything that’s in the way, until I possess the object of my desire," he wrote at the time.

Brand has since reimagined himself as a self-help guru and converted to Christianity. Some of his critics had accused him of pretending to convert in order to shield himself from the sex abuse allegations.

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