Secret Service locks down White House after car rams through security blockade

An unidentified vehicle crashed into a sign immediately adjacent to the White House perimeter on Monday, according to reports.

Secret Service officers corralled on-site journalists into the White House while police arrested the driver, who has yet to be identified. The reason for the crash is currently unclear.



'The driver was combative with law enforcement, but was quickly placed under arrest.'

"Just before 10:00 a.m., Secret Service Police and National Guard responded to the north side of Lafayette Park at 16th Street and H Street, NW, where a vehicle crashed onto the sidewalk. The driver was combative with law enforcement, but was quickly placed under arrest," a Secret Service spokesperson told Blaze News. "MPD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team has been called to sweep the vehicle as a precaution. Subsequently, roads around Lafayette Park have been closed.



"Around the same time, a second individual jumped a barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park," the Secret Service spokesperson continued. "That individual was also quickly placed under arrest."



"Both incidents are under investigation," the spokesperson said.

Police could be seen carting off a black male after the crash, according to footage posted to X by senior White House producer for Al Jazeera English Chris Sheridan. It is unclear whether the man is connected to either security incident.

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Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Someone can be heard on the video screaming, "Oh my God!"

Lafayette Park, where the crash occurred, is protected by a series of high fences amid Trump's ongoing renovations to the area.

Trump has been the target of numerous assassination attempts.

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