Hakeem Jeffries implies Democratic Socialists oppose his leadership out of RACISM

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) lashed out against the Democratic Socialists of America and appeared to accuse them of racism.

The 56-year-old Jeffries will almost certainly become the speaker of the House unless enough Democrats oppose his elevation, and the far-left fringe has already signaled that they're arming up to do just that.

'We aren't doing this s**t. It's not about your race...'

He has previously faced opposition from forces aligned with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, also a Democratic Socialist, who threatened to mount a primary challenge aimed to unseat Jeffries.

Since Democrats swept the midterms, the feud between the far left of the party and the establishment has taken center stage.

When CNN asked Jeffries about a DSA crowd chanting that he was next to lose his seat, he pointed out the lack of diversity in the DSA.

"It was very interesting to me, as observed by others, that there was almost zero diversity in that crowd," he said.

His political operation has also referred to the DSA activists who oppose him as "team gentrification," according to CNN.

"If Team Gentrification wants a primary fight, our response will be forceful and unrelenting," his organization responded in June.

Mamdani backed off from that primary fight, but now the feud will help determine whether Jeffries becomes the speaker of the House or if a far-left extremist backed by the DSA beats him out.

Some Democrats are already fuming at the comment from Jeffries.

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"We aren't doing this s**t. It's not about your race, it's about you being beholden to corporate interests and opposed to the priorities of the voters who just handed you all this majority," responded Krystal Ball, a commentator and podcaster.

"Recall, Jeffries had to be dragged kicking and screaming to endorse Zohran at the last minute and [Sen. Chuck] Schumer (D-N.Y.) never did even though he was the Dem nominee and is one of the most popular figures in the party," she added.

Despite the DSA feud, Jeffries has the backing of former President Barack Obama, which will likely propel him into the speakership. If he is successful, Jeffries will become the first black speaker of the House in U.S. history.

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