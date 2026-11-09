VIDEO: Mitch McConnell has bizarre reaction to question about midterm massacre

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky did not have much of a response when questioned by a reporter about his reaction to the midterm election results.

McConnell was being pushed in a wheelchair when Newsmax reporter Kilmeny Duchardt approached him at the U.S. Capitol Friday.

One version of the video garnered more than 2 million reactions on social media.

"Senator McConnell, can I get your quick reaction to the midterms, the GOP's midterm losses? What do you think is going to change?"

At that point, McConnell's handler told Duchardt she could ask only one question.

"OK, do you think Republicans will get anything done in the lame-duck session?"

McConnell appeared to react to the question but then stared ahead for a few awkward seconds without answering.

One version of the video garnered more than 2 million reactions on social media.

The video renewed concerns about McConnell's health issues.

The 84-year-old had disappeared from the Senate after reportedly suffering a fall in June and reappeared in September, dispelling rumors and speculation that he was deathly ill. He said in a press release at the time that his recovery was hampered by lingering effects from childhood polio.

McConnell is retiring from the Senate in January. He is the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history.

RELATED: Voter ID laws pass in FOUR states despite devastating blue wave

Democrats have regained control of Congress, with 259 seats in the House to 176 Republican seats and 54 seats in the U.S. Senate to 44 Republican seats, according to NBC News estimates.

Democrats also made astounding gains in state and local elections. Five elections for governor flipped from Republican control to Democrat, and the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee said nearly 500 legislative seats had flipped in state elections.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!