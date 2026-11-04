Voter ID laws pass in FOUR states despite devastating blue wave

One bright spot among the midterm devastation for Republicans is that voter ID laws were approved by voters in four states.

Nevada, North Carolina, and Ohio all approved measures to ensure election integrity by requiring identification from voters, and they did it by a wide margin. Oklahoma also passed a voter ID measure back in August.

Similar proposals failed in California and Colorado.

Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota, and West Virginia voted on Tuesday to ban noncitizens from voting.

Democrats made the usual arguments about possible voter disenfranchisement to oppose the measures.

"It’s going to make it harder for marginalized communities to fight in the courts against proposed legislation," said Oklahoma state Rep. Andy Fugate, a Democrat. "Those in the legislature defending new changes or restrictions will be able to say hey, we’re just complying with the constitution."

Oklahomans passed their measure by 54.6% to 45.4%, and Ohioans approved Issue 3 by a whopping 65.3% to 34.7%. A voter ID measure passed by 59.6% in North Carolina, and Nevadans passed their proposition 63.3% to 36.7%.

Voter ID did not win everywhere, however. Similar proposals failed in California and Colorado, and a voter ID proposition is on track to fail in Arizona, according to the AP.

In California, the voter ID proposal failed by a large measure with 60% voting against it and only 40% voting in favor.

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"This would advance Trump’s voter suppression agenda by adding costly, unnecessary barriers that could block eligible California voters, expose personal information to identity theft, and waste hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars," read the opposition statement in the California voter guide.

President Donald Trump had tried to pass the SAVE America Act before the midterm elections, but that did not come to fruition.

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